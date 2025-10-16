Saving Strayz

Hosted by

Saving Strayz

About this event

Sales closed

Saving Strayz's Silent Auction

Gift basket Rossi Wine item
Gift basket Rossi Wine
$12

Starting bid

Beautiful vase, handmade keychain and wine bottle

On the Rocks item
On the Rocks
$25

Starting bid

On the rocks mix, handmade earrings, keychain and beautiful bowl

Bacardi Basket item
Bacardi Basket
$27

Starting bid

Bourbam Basket item
Bourbam Basket
$30

Starting bid

handmade jewelry and whiskey basket

Wine Basket homemade earrings item
Wine Basket homemade earrings
$11

Starting bid

Yummy Basket item
Yummy Basket
$25

Starting bid

Ol Fashion Basket item
Ol Fashion Basket
$18

Starting bid

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$9

Starting bid

Bloody Mary Basket item
Bloody Mary Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift baket item
Gift baket
$4

Starting bid

Beer Basket item
Beer Basket
$15

Starting bid

Beers from around the world. item
Beers from around the world.
$15

Starting bid

Coasters, cups and beers from around the world

Homemade jewelry

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$17

Starting bid

gift Basket item
gift Basket
$11

Starting bid

Two bottles of wine item
Two bottles of wine
$25

Starting bid

Cat lovers item
Cat lovers item
Cat lovers
$50

Starting bid

This basket has a beautiful oversized blanket

Cat decor and a bottle of wine and cool cat shaped bottle of wine.

Who loves Dolly item
Who loves Dolly
$35

Starting bid

Two-tier stand, Dolly picture coffee cup and more


This and That item
This and That
$25

Starting bid

Trolls, Pawpatrol Bundle so many neat things item
Trolls, Pawpatrol Bundle so many neat things
$40

Starting bid

Books, puzzles, Wireless headset and more

Lemons item
Lemons
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful basket and a $20 gift certificate to Dogo groomers in Antigo

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

wine, wine glass, and more super cute basket

Fun Baket item
Fun Baket item
Fun Baket item
Fun Baket
$30

Starting bid

Ol Fashion Basket item
Ol Fashion Basket item
Ol Fashion Basket item
Ol Fashion Basket
$25

Starting bid

4 N 4 item
4 N 4 item
4 N 4
$30

Starting bid

4 bottles of wine and a beautiful set of wine glasses glasses

Kids Basket item
Kids Basket item
Kids Basket item
Kids Basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket item
Gift basket item
Gift basket
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!