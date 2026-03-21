Saving Strayz's Untamed Treasures

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Made for comfort, the YETI Hopper M20 2.0 backpack soft cooler can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage (or 22 lbs. of ice) while keeping your hands free on the way to the campsite or party.Retail: $200
Starting bid
Large Diamond Painting, two medium and a $20 gift certificate fromTWISTED sisters in Antigo. Such a cool place!!!! Retail. $80
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retail$85
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Value $125
Value $300
Starting bid
Retail $125
Starting bid
ice cream machine, drinks for Margaritas Retail $120
Starting bid
Retail $200
Starting bid
Retail $100
Starting bid
Beautiful homemade wreaths
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Dog basket. Toys, treats, and all things dogs 🐕
Starting bid
Retail $125
Starting bid
Starting bid
retail $200
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retail$60
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Bloody Mary mix, pizza at Hilltop In Ringle Best pizza around
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Retail $75
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Retail:$50
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Give your furry friend the ultimate cozy retreat with the Bedsure Cat Cave with Fluffy Ball & Scratch Pad Plush Sherpa Foldable Cat House. Made with plush sherpa material, this kitty house offers 25% more space for your furbaby to lounge and play in. The enclosed bottom area provides a secure hideaway, while the open top platform is perfect for napping. It’s like a mansion for your royal furriness. With a cozy and spacious design, this extra wide house is suitable for small to large kitties, small pups, and bunnies. Plus, this house is designed to be sturdy and durable with pet-friendly materials that offer long-lasting performance. It’s a treat retreat with a tunnel for exploration, a scratching board, and two plush balls for playtime.
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Everything to enjoy a mexican food evening at home.
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Beanie, tanktop and some yummy drinks. How can you go wrong? Support Taphouse Antigo
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Bogg Bag, Two large beach towels and sunscreen everything you need for the beach.
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Handmade
Starting bid
Starting bid
All Handmade
Starting bid
All handmade
Starting bid
Wine, candles, chocolate and more Retail $150
Starting bid
Insulated cup, Lunchbox. Diamond art, Hello kitty slime Retail $85
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Hand painted so beautiful
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"White Magnolia" wood pull out garbage bin. Measures about 34 inches tall up the back, to the tabletop it measures about 31.5 inches tall, about 19.5 inches wide and about 12.5 inches deep. Has a single top drawer and a pull out door for a garbage can.
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Comes with diamond dog painting Comes with a $25 Sams pizza gift card Retail $70
Starting bid
Beautifully handcrafted mugs, items. Absolutely beautiful
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Epicure is the go-to brand for simple and healthy meals. Epicure's clean, gluten and allergen free meal kits, seasonings and dips are loved by millions.
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