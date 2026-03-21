Saving Strayz's Untamed Treasures

This house provides a private and cozy haven for your furry friend with an open rooftop design.

It’s made with plush sherpa material for ultimate comfort.

The wide design of this house offers 25% more space for your furbaby to lounge and play in.

You’ll like how the versatile design can be placed in any room for a cozy four-legged family member den.

This house is sturdy and durable construction can support kitties and pups up to 30 lbs.

Give your furry friend the ultimate cozy retreat with the Bedsure Cat Cave with Fluffy Ball & Scratch Pad Plush Sherpa Foldable Cat House. Made with plush sherpa material, this kitty house offers 25% more space for your furbaby to lounge and play in. The enclosed bottom area provides a secure hideaway, while the open top platform is perfect for napping. It’s like a mansion for your royal furriness. With a cozy and spacious design, this extra wide house is suitable for small to large kitties, small pups, and bunnies. Plus, this house is designed to be sturdy and durable with pet-friendly materials that offer long-lasting performance. It’s a treat retreat with a tunnel for exploration, a scratching board, and two plush balls for playtime.