Saving Strayz

Hosted by

Saving Strayz

About this event

Sales closed

Saving Strayz's Untamed Treasures

Yetti Insulated Bag item
Yetti Insulated Bag
$50

Starting bid

Made for comfort, the YETI Hopper M20 2.0 backpack soft cooler can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage (or 22 lbs. of ice) while keeping your hands free on the way to the campsite or party.Retail: $200

Diamond Paint & Giftcard item
Diamond Paint & Giftcard
$25

Starting bid

Large Diamond Painting, two medium and a $20 gift certificate fromTWISTED sisters in Antigo. Such a cool place!!!! Retail. $80

Wine glasses, Dinner and drinks item
Wine glasses, Dinner and drinks item
Wine glasses, Dinner and drinks item
Wine glasses, Dinner and drinks
$40

Starting bid

retail$85

Legand Basket item
Legand Basket item
Legand Basket item
Legand Basket
$75

Starting bid


  • This is Aaron Rodgers (#12) in-game, mid-play.
  • It appears to be a licensed NFL photo (you can see the NFL/NFLPA logos in the corner).
  • Professionally matted and framed in Packers colors (green/gold), 


Value $125

  • This is Brett Favre from behind in his iconic #4 jersey.
  • This one IS autographed — you can clearly see the signature across the lower back area.
  • Includes a nameplate with a quote (“My Way”), which adds a storytelling/legacy element.
  • Also professionally framed with double matting.


Value $300

LBri Basket item
LBri Basket item
LBri Basket
$25

Starting bid

Retail $125

Desert and drinks item
Desert and drinks item
Desert and drinks item
Desert and drinks
$30

Starting bid

ice cream machine, drinks for Margaritas Retail $120

Ultra Basket and Giftcard item
Ultra Basket and Giftcard item
Ultra Basket and Giftcard
$30

Starting bid

Retail $200

Dinner for two Texas Roadhouse item
Dinner for two Texas Roadhouse item
Dinner for two Texas Roadhouse
$25

Starting bid

Retail $100

Beautiful wreaths item
Beautiful wreaths item
Beautiful wreaths
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful homemade wreaths

All things Dog item
All things Dog item
All things Dog
$25

Starting bid

Dog basket. Toys, treats, and all things dogs 🐕

Dog Basket #2 item
Dog Basket #2 item
Dog Basket #2 item
Dog Basket #2
$25

Starting bid

Retail $125

Dog #3 item
Dog #3 item
Dog #3
$25

Starting bid

Home Basket with Indoor Ring camera And Taget Giftcard item
Home Basket with Indoor Ring camera And Taget Giftcard item
Home Basket with Indoor Ring camera And Taget Giftcard
$40

Starting bid

retail $200

Kids Basket item
Kids Basket
$25

Starting bid

retail$60

Hilltop Basket item
Hilltop Basket item
Hilltop Basket
$25

Starting bid

Bloody Mary mix, pizza at Hilltop In Ringle Best pizza around

Home Basket item
Home Basket
$20

Starting bid

Retail $75

Small wines and red robin gift card item
Small wines and red robin gift card
$15

Starting bid

Retail:$50

Cat Scratcher large post item
Cat Scratcher large post
$25

Starting bid

Cat tower item
Cat tower
$25

Starting bid

  • Features a spacious perching platform with thick padded edges that’s perfect spot for one larger or heavier cat, or for two smaller cats snuggled together.
  • The upper double-door cat condo offers a wide view and easy access, while the lower single-door condo is a cozy napping spot for sleepy cats.
  • With multiple levels, two scratching posts, and a top platform, this cat tree provides endless opportunities for your cat to play, scratch, and relax.
  • The universal screws, simplified structure, and step-by-step instructions make assembly a breeze.
  • Made of durable particleboard and features 3 thick posts and a wide base to ensure stability; also includes an anti-tipping kit for added safety.
BedSure Cubby item
BedSure Cubby
$25

Starting bid

  • This house provides a private and cozy haven for your furry friend with an open rooftop design.
  • It’s made with plush sherpa material for ultimate comfort.
  • The wide design of this house offers 25% more space for your furbaby to lounge and play in.
  • You’ll like how the versatile design can be placed in any room for a cozy four-legged family member den.
  • This house is sturdy and durable construction can support kitties and pups up to 30 lbs.

Give your furry friend the ultimate cozy retreat with the Bedsure Cat Cave with Fluffy Ball & Scratch Pad Plush Sherpa Foldable Cat House. Made with plush sherpa material, this kitty house offers 25% more space for your furbaby to lounge and play in. The enclosed bottom area provides a secure hideaway, while the open top platform is perfect for napping. It’s like a mansion for your royal furriness. With a cozy and spacious design, this extra wide house is suitable for small to large kitties, small pups, and bunnies. Plus, this house is designed to be sturdy and durable with pet-friendly materials that offer long-lasting performance. It’s a treat retreat with a tunnel for exploration, a scratching board, and two plush balls for playtime.

Salsa and Drinks item
Salsa and Drinks item
Salsa and Drinks
$20

Starting bid

Everything to enjoy a mexican food evening at home.

TapHouse Basket item
TapHouse Basket
$25

Starting bid

Beanie, tanktop and some yummy drinks. How can you go wrong? Support Taphouse Antigo

Summer Basket item
Summer Basket
$35

Starting bid

Bogg Bag, Two large beach towels and sunscreen everything you need for the beach.

Herbie Welded Lizard item
Herbie Welded Lizard item
Herbie Welded Lizard
$25

Starting bid

Handmade

Ozzie the welded dog item
Ozzie the welded dog item
Ozzie the welded dog
$25

Starting bid

Hoot- The owl item
Hoot- The owl
$25

Starting bid

All Handmade

Birdo On the golfclub item
Birdo On the golfclub
$25

Starting bid

All handmade

Relaxation Basket item
Relaxation Basket item
Relaxation Basket
$25

Starting bid

Wine, candles, chocolate and more Retail $150

Hello Kitty Bundle item
Hello Kitty Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Insulated cup, Lunchbox. Diamond art, Hello kitty slime Retail $85

Hand painted Rooster Table item
Hand painted Rooster Table
$30

Starting bid

Handpainted Jewlery Box item
Handpainted Jewlery Box item
Handpainted Jewlery Box
$20

Starting bid

Large open top with 5 drawer Jewelry box item
Large open top with 5 drawer Jewelry box item
Large open top with 5 drawer Jewelry box
$40

Starting bid

Hand painted so beautiful

Garbage Bin item
Garbage Bin
$20

Starting bid

"White Magnolia" wood pull out garbage bin. Measures about 34 inches tall up the back, to the tabletop it measures about 31.5 inches tall, about 19.5 inches wide and about 12.5 inches deep. Has a single top drawer and a pull out door for a garbage can.

Bluey Arts n crafts item
Bluey Arts n crafts item
Bluey Arts n crafts
$15

Starting bid

Comes with diamond dog painting Comes with a $25 Sams pizza gift card Retail $70

Crystal Island Basket item
Crystal Island Basket
$25

Starting bid

Beautifully handcrafted mugs, items. Absolutely beautiful

Pamper yourself item
Pamper yourself
$30

Starting bid

Margarita Basket item
Margarita Basket
$20

Starting bid

Epicure Basket item
Epicure Basket
$25

Starting bid

Epicure is the go-to brand for simple and healthy meals. Epicure's clean, gluten and allergen free meal kits, seasonings and dips are loved by millions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!