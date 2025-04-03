SAVMA First-Year Sale

Protective eyewear is required for anatomy lab! Prescription glasses also meet this requirement.
60 sec read, flexible tip. Used in farm’s rotation. May be used on other clinical rotations.
You will need a non-smart watch or time for taking heart rates or respiratory rates for farms rotation in 601 and palpation.
Pad to practice suturing.
Needed for clinical rotations. Tool to be used to practice surgical skills.
Needed for clinical rotations. Specifically recommended to students from faculty and staff of the Clinical Skills lab! Tool to be used to practice suturing/surgical skills.
Zippered pouch for holding your medical instruments for suture practice!
A low-tread, easily cleanable boot, that is 10" minimum in height, is needed for palpation and the farms rotation in 601.
Sizes
XS - XL
Navy coveralls are needed for anatomy palpation and farms rotation in 601.
(I recommend sizing up in the coveralls so you can fit a coat underneath them for cold days on the farm!)
Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls
Sizes:
2XS
SS
MS
LS
XLS
SR
MR
LR
XLR
MT
LT
XLT
Sizes
2XL - regular
2XL - tall
Sizes:
3XL - regular
3XL - tall
SIZES
S - XL short
S - 2XL - regular
SIZES
3XL - 5XL regular
S - 5XL tall
SIZES
XS - 5XL
SIZES
XS - 5XL regular
S - 3XL short and tall
SIZES
XS - 5XL
