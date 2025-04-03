eventClosed

SAVMA First-Year Sale

Safety Goggles item
Safety Goggles
$3

Protective eyewear is required for anatomy lab! Prescription glasses also meet this requirement.

Thermometer item
Thermometer
$5

60 sec read, flexible tip. Used in farm’s rotation. May be used on other clinical rotations.

Casio Watch item
Casio Watch
$15

You will need a non-smart watch or time for taking heart rates or respiratory rates for farms rotation in 601 and palpation.

Suture Practice Pad item
Suture Practice Pad
$15

Pad to practice suturing.

#3 Scalpel Handle item
#3 Scalpel Handle
$6

Needed for clinical rotations. Tool to be used to practice surgical skills.

Adson Brown Tissue Forceps item
Adson Brown Tissue Forceps
$13

Needed for clinical rotations. Specifically recommended to students from faculty and staff of the Clinical Skills lab! Tool to be used to practice suturing/surgical skills.

Operating Scissors Straight Sharp-Blunt Points item
Operating Scissors Straight Sharp-Blunt Points
$7

Needed for clinical rotations. Specifically recommended to students from faculty and staff of the Clinical Skills lab! Tool to be used to practice suturing/surgical skills.

6" Mayo Hegar Needle Holder Straight item
6" Mayo Hegar Needle Holder Straight
$9

Needed for clinical rotations. Specifically recommended to students from faculty and staff of the Clinical Skills lab! Tool to be used to practice suturing/surgical skills.

Spencer Stitch Scissors item
Spencer Stitch Scissors
$8

Needed for clinical rotations. Specifically recommended to students from faculty and staff of the Clinical Skills lab! Tool to be used to practice suturing/surgical skills.

Halsted Mosquito Forceps Curved item
Halsted Mosquito Forceps Curved
$8.50

Needed for clinical rotations. Specifically recommended to students from faculty and staff of the Clinical Skills lab! Tool to be used to practice suturing/surgical skills.

Zippered Pouch item
Zippered Pouch
$3

Zippered pouch for holding your medical instruments for suture practice!

Tingley Slip-On Boots item
Tingley Slip-On Boots
$25

A low-tread, easily cleanable boot, that is 10" minimum in height, is needed for palpation and the farms rotation in 601.
Sizes
XS - XL

Women's PellaVet Coveralls item
Women's PellaVet Coveralls
$86

Navy coveralls are needed for anatomy palpation and farms rotation in 601.
(I recommend sizing up in the coveralls so you can fit a coat underneath them for cold days on the farm!)

Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls - SIZES 2XS -XLT item
Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls - SIZES 2XS -XLT
$86

Navy coveralls are needed for anatomy palpation and farms rotation in 601.
(I recommend sizing up in the coveralls so you can fit a coat underneath them for cold days on the farm!)

Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls
Sizes:
2XS
SS
MS
LS
XLS
SR
MR
LR
XLR
MT
LT
XLT

Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls - SIZES 2XR, 2XT item
Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls - SIZES 2XR, 2XT
$95

Navy coveralls are needed for anatomy palpation and farms rotation in 601.
(I recommend sizing up in the coveralls so you can fit a coat underneath them for cold days on the farm!)

Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls
Sizes
2XL - regular
2XL - tall

Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls - SIZES 3XR, 3XT item
Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls - SIZES 3XR, 3XT
$104

Navy coveralls are needed for anatomy palpation and farms rotation in 601.
(I recommend sizing up in the coveralls so you can fit a coat underneath them for cold days on the farm!)

Men's PellaVet Bib Coveralls
Sizes:
3XL - regular
3XL - tall

Dickies Short-Sleeved Coveralls - SIZES short and regular item
Dickies Short-Sleeved Coveralls - SIZES short and regular
$48

Navy coveralls are needed for anatomy palpation and farms rotation in 601.
(Highly recommended to size up in these coveralls so you can fit a coat underneath them for cold days on the farm!)

SIZES
S - XL short
S - 2XL - regular

Dickies Short-Sleeved Coveralls - SIZES regular and tall item
Dickies Short-Sleeved Coveralls - SIZES regular and tall
$50

Navy coveralls are needed for anatomy palpation and farms rotation in 601.
(Highly recommended to size up in these coveralls so you can fit a coat underneath them for cold days on the farm!)

SIZES
3XL - 5XL regular
S - 5XL tall

Landau Scrub Top item
Landau Scrub Top
$27

SIZES
XS - 5XL

Landau Scrub Pants item
Landau Scrub Pants
$33

SIZES
XS - 5XL regular
S - 3XL short and tall

Landau Scrub Jacket item
Landau Scrub Jacket item
Landau Scrub Jacket
$32

SIZES
XS - 5XL

Blue Class of 2029 T-shirt
$16
Blue Class of 2029 T-shirt item
Blue Class of 2029 T-shirt
$16
Orange Class of 2029 T-shirt
$16
Orange Class of 2029 T-shirt item
Orange Class of 2029 T-shirt
$16

