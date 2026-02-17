SAVOR ETX Registration

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About this event
Savor East Texas 2026 - Saturday, October 10th, 9am–12:30 pm, 3-Pot Competition - Sugar Creek Gardens, 154 Birch St Hemphill Tx - Questions? Contact Randy Tomlinson (936) 201-2635 or [email protected]
Vendor Booth spaces arranged along either side of both Texas and Oak St of the Hemphill downtown square. Setup time/dates Friday through Sunday (10/9-11th), 10am-5pm. Check-in with Tamara Hampton (of ByLocal Shop) upon arrival.
Vendor Booth spaces arranged along either side of both Texas and Oak St of the Hemphill downtown square. Setup time/dates Friday through Sunday (10/9-11th), 10am-5pm. Check-in with Tamara Hampton (of ByLocal Shop) upon arrival. Spot location preference is 'first come, first served'.
Quilt Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.
Quilt Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.
Art Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.
Art Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.
Art Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.
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