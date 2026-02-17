PINEYWOODS ARTISAN COLLECTIVE

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PINEYWOODS ARTISAN COLLECTIVE

About this event

SAVOR ETX Registration

103 N Oak St

Hemphill, TX 75948, USA

Dutch Oven Team Entry
$25

Savor East Texas 2026 - Saturday, October 10th, 9am–12:30 pm, 3-Pot Competition - Sugar Creek Gardens, 154 Birch St Hemphill Tx - Questions? Contact Randy Tomlinson (936) 201-2635 or [email protected]

Vendor Booth Space
$25

Vendor Booth spaces arranged along either side of both Texas and Oak St of the Hemphill downtown square. Setup time/dates Friday through Sunday (10/9-11th), 10am-5pm. Check-in with Tamara Hampton (of ByLocal Shop) upon arrival.

Vendor Booth Space (Double)
$50

Vendor Booth spaces arranged along either side of both Texas and Oak St of the Hemphill downtown square. Setup time/dates Friday through Sunday (10/9-11th), 10am-5pm. Check-in with Tamara Hampton (of ByLocal Shop) upon arrival. Spot location preference is 'first come, first served'.

Quilt Contest Entry
$15

Quilt Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.

Quilt Contest Additional Entry
$5

Quilt Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.

Art Contest Entry
$15

Art Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.

Art Contest Additional Entry
$5

Art Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.

Art Contest (Youth) Entry
$5

Art Contest takes place at the First Baptist Church recreation center (Family Life Center) on Saturday October 10th. Arrival set-up & drop-off 9-11am. Display & viewing 11a-3pm. Judging & award announcement 3:30pm.

Food Truck
$25

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