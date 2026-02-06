Savor the Flavor

Hosted by
These limited tickets are for ages 21-35 who are wanting to engage more in the nonprofit space or become a future partner of Ripe for Revival.
2 Tickets
Name/Logo at Chef Station
Social Media Recognition
2 Tickets
Name/Logo on Band Sign
Social Media Recognition
Reserved Table for 6 (+tickets)
Name/Logo on 11x14 Sign
Name/Logo at Table
Social Media Recognition
4 Tickets
Name/Logo at Beverage Stations
Name/Logo on Beverage Napkins
Social Media Recognition
Reserved Table for 6 (+tickets)
Recognition by Emcee
Name/Logo Placement Throughout Event
Name/Logo on 12x18 Sign
Social Media Recognition
Reserved Table for 6 (+tickets)
Recognition During Opening Remarks
Name/Logo on 16x20 Sign
Premier Logo Placement Across Event Materials
Premier Social Media Recognition
1 Ripe for Revival Newsletter Feature (1,000+ recipients)
Reserved Table for 6 (+tickets)
4 Additional Tickets
Recognition During Opening Remarks
Name/Logo on 24x36 Sign
Premier Logo Placement Across Event Materials
Dedicated Social Media Spotlight
1 Ripe for Revival Newsletter Feature (1,000+ recipients)
Opportunity to Provide Remarks (optional)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!