$25 General Admission
Includes entry to Savor the Sunday at Miner’s Leap Winery —
with shaded seating, a live R&B DJ, and country soul line dancing in the courtyard.
🍷 Wine slushies and food trucks available on-site.
Sip, step, and soak in the soulful summer vibes.
VIP Experience
Take your Sunday to the next level with everything in General Admission —
plus a reserved shaded seat, a bottle of Miner’s Leap wine, and charcuterie bites to match.
Perfect for wine lovers, comfort seekers, and big country soul line dancing fans who want to sip in style and two-step with flair.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing