American Heritage Girls Troop CA0608

Sawdust Derby 2026

AHG Entry & Car Kit item
$12

For youth girls registered with AHG (includes car kit, participation ribbon, and awards for top cars in speed and design)

AHG Entry Only item
$8

For youth girls registered with AHG (includes participation ribbon and awards for top cars in speed and design; you will need to purchase the car kit on your own)

Trail Life Entry & Car Kit item
$12

For youth boys registered with Trail Life (includes car kit, participation ribbon, and awards for top cars in speed and design)

Trail Life Entry Only item
$8

For youth boys registered with Trail Life (includes participation ribbon and awards for top cars in speed and design; you will need to purchase the car kit on your own)

Open Entry item
$15

Parents, Siblings, Non-AHG/TL Youth (includes car kit, participation ribbon, and awards for top cars in speed and design)

