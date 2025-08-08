Chomp Squad PTO Shop

Each month Student PTO members will get a monthly incentive.
Your student's membership goes back to supporting them through different events and activities.
Thank you for supporting SSMS PTO!
By joining the SSMS PTO, you help support activities, events, and incentives that benefit both our students and teachers!
Thank you for supporting your SSMS PTO! Your membership goes towards support PTO events, activities, and incentives!
Your child can wear these shirts any day, but they’ll be REQUIRED for field trips!
POPULAR SAVE-AROUND coupon books!! Buy your today!! $25 for over $5000 in saving around Broward and surrounding areas! Physical book will be delivered to your student to bring home!!
THIS IS FOR ADULT MEDIUM
we have LIMITED SIZES AND QUANTITIES of the hoodies!!
Highly requested SSMS Hoodies! Order now, and they will be delivered to your student's homeroom teacher.
THIS IS FOR ADULT LARGE
Online payment option for 2025-2026 School Banner Sponsorship.
Please see agreement for benefits of becoming a Chomp Squad PTO sponsor.
All business paying fee--please ensure you complete agreement and send your logo to either your PTO contact or [email protected]
Tie Dye SSMS Spirit shirt. Last chance! limited sizes and quantities
THIS IS ONLY FOR ADULT LARGE
ONLY ADULT LARGE SIZE!
SOLID GREEN
This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!
BLUE TIE DYE
This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!
SOLID GREY
This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!
ONLY ADULT X-LARGE ONLY!
SOLID BLACK
This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!
