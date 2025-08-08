Chomp Squad PTO Shop

Student PTO Membership item
Student PTO Membership
$10

Each month Student PTO members will get a monthly incentive.

Your student's membership goes back to supporting them through different events and activities.

Parent/Guardian PTO Membership item
Parent/Guardian PTO Membership
$12

Thank you for supporting SSMS PTO!


By joining the SSMS PTO, you help support activities, events, and incentives that benefit both our students and teachers!

Faculty/Staff PTO Membership item
Faculty/Staff PTO Membership
$5

Thank you for supporting your SSMS PTO! Your membership goes towards support PTO events, activities, and incentives!

SSMS Field Trip Shirt item
SSMS Field Trip Shirt
$8

Your child can wear these shirts any day, but they’ll be REQUIRED for field trips!

SAVE-AROUND COUPONS BOOKS item
SAVE-AROUND COUPONS BOOKS
$25

POPULAR SAVE-AROUND coupon books!! Buy your today!! $25 for over $5000 in saving around Broward and surrounding areas! Physical book will be delivered to your student to bring home!!

SSMS Hoodie ADULT MEDIUM item
SSMS Hoodie ADULT MEDIUM
$30

THIS IS FOR ADULT MEDIUM


we have LIMITED SIZES AND QUANTITIES of the hoodies!!

Highly requested SSMS Hoodies! Order now, and they will be delivered to your student's homeroom teacher.

SSMS Hoodie ADULT LARGE item
SSMS Hoodie ADULT LARGE
$30

THIS IS FOR ADULT LARGE


we have LIMITED SIZES AND QUANTITIES of the hoodies!!

Highly requested SSMS Hoodies! Order now, and they will be delivered to your student's homeroom teacher.

25-26 Banner Sponsorship item
25-26 Banner Sponsorship
$550

Online payment option for 2025-2026 School Banner Sponsorship.

Please see agreement for benefits of becoming a Chomp Squad PTO sponsor.


All business paying fee--please ensure you complete agreement and send your logo to either your PTO contact or [email protected]




SSMS Spirit Shirt—Size ADULT LARGE tie dye item
SSMS Spirit Shirt—Size ADULT LARGE tie dye
$5

Tie Dye SSMS Spirit shirt. Last chance! limited sizes and quantities


THIS IS ONLY FOR ADULT LARGE

SSMS Spirit Shirt—Size Adult Large (green) item
SSMS Spirit Shirt—Size Adult Large (green)
$5

ONLY ADULT LARGE SIZE!

SOLID GREEN


This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!

SSMS Spirit Shirt—Size Adult Large (blue) item
SSMS Spirit Shirt—Size Adult Large (blue)
$5

ONLY ADULT LARGE SIZE!

BLUE TIE DYE


This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!

Spirit Shirt— Size Adult Large (grey) item
Spirit Shirt— Size Adult Large (grey)
$5

ONLY ADULT LARGE SIZE!

SOLID GREY


This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!

Spirit Shirt—Size Adult XL (black) item
Spirit Shirt—Size Adult XL (black)
$5

ONLY ADULT X-LARGE ONLY!

SOLID BLACK


This is NOT a field trip shirt, spirit shirt to wear any day! Limited sizes and quantity! Last Chance!!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing