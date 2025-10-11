Sawtooth Sports Gun raffle

Own your shot — and support the grind.
Only 100 tickets are available for a chance to win a NEMO Arms Battle-Light .223 Wylde Rifle — 16" barrel, 32.75" full length, 6.2 lbs of precision power, built right here in Idaho.
Every dollar goes directly toward maintaining the Sawtooth Sports facility — the home base where our athletes show up, sweat, and get better every day.
✅ $100 per ticket
✅ Only 100 available
✅ Drawing held live on October 24
✅ Winner will complete all transfer requirements through a licensed FFL
This is your shot to win something incredible and give back to the place that builds stronger athletes and stronger kids.
