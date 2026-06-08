Sazon Y Sneakers Vendor Fee

10x10 tent Space $75

Upon acceptance to Sazón y Sneakers 5K, you’ll receive a confirmation email and be added to our exclusive IG vendor group chat for real-time updates and networking!

To secure your spot, vendor fees must be paid within the allotted time frame. If payment isn’t received by the deadline, we’ll need to release your space to another vendor.

Need flexibility? We offer payment plans to support vendors juggling multiple market commitments. Just let us know, and we’ll be happy to work with you.

Please note, this 5k is rain or shine, and all vendor fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. Vendor set up will begin at 5:30AM and need to be fully set up by 6:45AM.

We look forward to welcoming you and supporting your business!