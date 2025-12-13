SB Elks #613 ~ 2026/2027 Memberships Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
($140 to SB Elks #613 and $41 For Grand Lodge per-capita).
If you are adding anything extra such as a spouse card ($5), ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.
No expiration
($40 to SB Elks #613 and $41 For Grand Lodge per capita).
If you are adding anything extra such as a spouse card ($5), ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.
No expiration
PLEASE NOT: You will need to provide proof of membership at your HOME Lodge before your card will be mailed. If you are adding anything extra such as ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.
No expiration
If you are adding anything extra such as ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.
No expiration
Select to add payment for Spouse Card.
No expiration
Please support Major Project with an additional $52.00 donation.
No expiration
Please support ENF with an additional $30.00 donation.
No expiration
Donate @25.00 to NDRF to support communities locally and internationally.
No expiration
To become a key member of the Billiard Room please select to pay the $50.00 room maintenance fee. Come to the office to get your key to access the Billiard Room during non business hours.
No expiration
Please support our Building Fund with an additional $25.00 donation.
No expiration
Please support the Bring-A-Vet to Lunch program with an additional $15.00 donation.
No expiration
If you are a Past Exalted Ruler and are a part of the Association please pay $10.00.
No expiration
Join to use the Spa - $96.00 offers year long access to use the spa for you and your spouse.
No expiration
Join to use the Spa - $72.00 offers year long access to use the spa for yourself only.
No expiration
Join to use the Spa - $72.00 offers a half a year access (April 2025 to October 2025) to use the spa for yourself only.
No expiration
Pay $10.00 to secure a locker for use while using the spa/ gym.
No expiration
If you are a 25 year member and would like to pay the remaining dues upfront - $3125.00 will move you into the Life Membership category reducing your overall dues to $40 per year going forward.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!