SB Elks #613 ~ 2026/2027 Memberships Dues

Regular Membership
$181

No expiration

($140 to SB Elks #613 and $41 For Grand Lodge per-capita).
If you are adding anything extra such as a spouse card ($5), ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.

Life Membership
$81

No expiration

($40 to SB Elks #613 and $41 For Grand Lodge per capita).
If you are adding anything extra such as a spouse card ($5), ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.

Associate Membership
$35

No expiration

PLEASE NOT: You will need to provide proof of membership at your HOME Lodge before your card will be mailed. If you are adding anything extra such as ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.

Widow(er) Membership
$15

No expiration

If you are adding anything extra such as ENF, Major Projects, Bring a Vet to Lunch, Gym, Billiard Room etc. please indicate it in the memo.

Spouse Card
$5

No expiration

Select to add payment for Spouse Card.

Major Project Donor
$52

No expiration

Please support Major Project with an additional $52.00 donation.

ENF
$30

No expiration

Please support ENF with an additional $30.00 donation.

National Disaster Relief Fund
$25

No expiration

Donate @25.00 to NDRF to support communities locally and internationally.

Billiard Room Fee
$50

No expiration

To become a key member of the Billiard Room please select to pay the $50.00 room maintenance fee. Come to the office to get your key to access the Billiard Room during non business hours.

Building Fund
$25

No expiration

Please support our Building Fund with an additional $25.00 donation.

Bring-A-Vet to Lunch
$15

No expiration

Please support the Bring-A-Vet to Lunch program with an additional $15.00 donation.

PER Association Dues
$10

No expiration

If you are a Past Exalted Ruler and are a part of the Association please pay $10.00.

Full Year Family Spa
$96

No expiration

Join to use the Spa - $96.00 offers year long access to use the spa for you and your spouse.

Full Year Single Spa
$72

No expiration

Join to use the Spa - $72.00 offers year long access to use the spa for yourself only.

Half Year Single Spa
$36

No expiration

Join to use the Spa - $72.00 offers a half a year access (April 2025 to October 2025) to use the spa for yourself only.

Spa Locker
$10

No expiration

Pay $10.00 to secure a locker for use while using the spa/ gym.

Life 25-year Fee
$3,125

No expiration

If you are a 25 year member and would like to pay the remaining dues upfront - $3125.00 will move you into the Life Membership category reducing your overall dues to $40 per year going forward.

