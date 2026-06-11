A marching band in green uniforms poses on a grassy field with instruments in the foreground and a wooded area in the background.
Leesville Road High School Bands Club

Offered by

Leesville Road High School Bands Club

About this shop

SB Roster T-shirts and Sweatshirts for 26-27 school year

T-shirt and Sweatshirt Combo (small)
$30

LRHS SB t-shirt and sweatshirt (required)

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T-shirt and Sweatshirt Combo (medium)
$30

LRHS SB t-shirt and sweatshirt (required)

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T-shirt and Sweatshirt Combo (large)
$30

LRHS SB t-shirt and sweatshirt (required)

0
T-shirt and Sweatshirt Combo (x-large)
$30

LRHS SB t-shirt and sweatshirt (required)

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T-shirt and Sweatshirt Combo (2X-large)
$33

LRHS SB t-shirt and sweatshirt (required)

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T-shirt and Sweatshirt Combo (3X-large)
$33

LRHS SB t-shirt and sweatshirt (required)

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T-shirt - À la carte
$10

Use this for an extra shirt, one for a family member, or if you want a different size from the sweatshirt. YOU MUST SELECT A SIZE BY SENDING AN EMAIL TO: [email protected]. Failure to send this follow up email will result in the shirt not being ordered.

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Sweatshirt - À la carte
$20

Use this for an extra sweatshirt, one for a family member, or if you want a different size from the t-shirt. YOU MUST SELECT A SIZE BY SENDING AN EMAIL TO: [email protected]. Failure to send this follow up email will result in the sweatshirt not being ordered.

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