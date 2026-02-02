South Brevard Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 10 Seats and Full Page Color Ad (only available at this level).
Table of 10 Seats, Full Page Color Ad, Logo Placement on All Promotional Ads and Gala Signage.
Table of 10 Seats, Full Page Color Ad, Logo Placement on All Promotional Ads, Gala Signage, Recognition Plaque and Recognition During Opening and Closing of the Program.
**Donation to South Brevard Branch NAACP for travel and training.
***Recognition in the Gala Sponsor/Ad Program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!