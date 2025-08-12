SBCC Silent Auction Item: 3-Hour Private Event!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Horizon Sports Pickleball donated a 3-Hour Private Event as an auction item at the Chamber's annual picnic. This item was not bid on by attending guests, so we want to offer it to the full membership! It's a great opportunity to utilize the indoor pickleball facility for team building, a private party, or other group event with up to 35 guests! The value of this item is $1995! Make your bid before Thursday morning!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!