Friends of SBDC's Recital Shop

This beautiful musical ballerina lantern captures the magic of dance in a timeless keepsake. Inside the clear lantern-style dome, a graceful ballerina stands as music plays, surrounded by softly swirling glitter for a magical, snow-like effect. Finished with an ornate silver-tone base and delicate detailing, this lantern adds a warm, enchanting glow to any space. Perfect for recital gifts, holiday decor, or a cherished keepsake, this musical lantern is a stunning way to celebrate a dancer's love of ballet.
Measures approximately 5.5" x 3" x 8"
These elegant works of art are from the world famous artist Kristina Bass Bailey.
They can display on a nightstand or table with a depth of over 1” or easily be hung on a wall.
Measures approximately 10.75"x5"x1.5"
Meet Lil Bunny Tutu the Ballerina from Bearington Collection, a delightful addition to your child's plush toy collection. At 15 inches, she's the perfect size for cuddles and playtime. Our mission at Bearington Bears has always been to create high-quality, affordable plush gifts that bring smiles. With Lil Bunny Tutu, we continue this tradition.
Welcome the Bearington Collection's Lil' Ballerina, a charming addition to any child's playroom. Standing at 16.5 inches, this plush toy is the perfect size for endless cuddles and imaginative play. This brunette ballerina is no exception, making it an excellent gift for your little one
Meet Lil' Reggie, a charming teddy bear from the Bearington Collection. This adorable plush toy stands at 9 inches tall, making it the perfect size for cuddling. Crafted with care by plush industry experts, Lil' Reggie is not just a toy, but a keepsake designed to bring joy and create smiles. Ideal for kids and babies alike, this teddy bear is a testament to our mission of delivering high-quality and affordable plush gift
Meet Lil' Tate, a charming 12-inch teddy bear from the Bearington Collection. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this plush toy is designed to bring joy to both kids and babies. We take pride in creating high-quality plush gifts that are both affordable and guaranteed to make people smile. With Lil' Tate, you're not just getting a toy, but a cuddly companion for your little one.
BALLERINA TEDDY: Meet Nina, the adorable 13" Ballerina Teddy! This pink tulle tutu skirt, ballet shoes, and decorative bow make her a perfect addition to any ballerina plush collection.
PERFECT ROOM DECOR: Create the perfect room decor with our ballerina plush collection! Adorable ballerina bunnies and bears, with graceful poses and tutus, will spark your child's imagination.
Meet Twirlina Ballerina from the Bearington Collection, a delightful plush toy designed to bring joy to every child's heart. At 12 inches, she's the perfect size for little hands to hold and love. With her captivating charm, Twirlina Ballerina is sure to dance her way into your child's favorite playtime companions. She's more than just a toy, she's a friend.
This Iscream Flower Bouquet Mini Plush set offers a cheerful, everlasting take on a spring floral arrangement, featuring three individual tulip characters that can be displayed together or separately. Each tulip—one vibrant pink, one soft purple, and one sunny yellow—stands between 6" and 8" tall and is crafted from smooth 100% polyester fleece with sweet, embroidered smiling faces and rosy cheeks. The set includes a detachable pink wrap with a velcro closure, allowing you to bundle the green-stemmed flowers into a tidy bouquet or scatter them as individual accents. Filled with soft polyfiber, these plushies combine a minimalist floral aesthetic with a versatile, interactive design that’s perfect for gifting or decor.
Time to get the party started! This adorable Disco Ball Screamsicle Mini Plush from Iscream is ready to bring the shimmer and shine to your room. Sporting a sparkly silver, mirrored-look body and a cute pink velvet bow, this plush ball is dressed for a night out. It is made from metallic plush material and features a smiling face with embroidered detail. Constructed from 100% polyester with 100% polyfiber fill, this collectible measures 6" w x 6" h.
Step into a world of joy and imagination with our Pretty Ballerina Plush from Iscream. This plush toy is more than just a cuddly companion, it's a friend that brings a burst of color and creativity into your child's life. With its soft texture and vibrant design, it's sure to inspire endless fun and smiles. Whether it's for playtime or bedtime, our ballerina plush makes ordinary moments a little more extraordinary. Experience the joy of our brand, where every product is designed with love and a touch of whimsy.
It's not just a Cosmetic bag, it's a fusion of functionality and creativity that adds a pop of fun to your weekend trips. Designed keeping in mind the love for vibrant colors and unique designs, this bag is a perfect blend of style and practicality.Iscream, for over a decade, has been transforming ordinary into extraordinary with products that make people of all ages smile.
Discover the joy of expressing your unique style with the Dance Your Heart Out Beauty Set from Iscream. This nail polish set is a canvas for your creativity, inviting you to dance your heart out through vibrant colors and innovative designs. Set Includes: 2 lip balms - .22 oz, 2 nail polishes - .13 oz, Nail file, Nail stickers, Toe separator. Packaged in a plastic cup 3 3/4 w x 9" h x 3 3/4" d.
These large ceramic medallions are from the world famous artist Kristina Bass Bailey. Each comes with white grosgrain ribbon to easily hang.
Measures approximately: 2.75" diameter
These large ceramic medallions are from the world famous artist Kristina Bass Bailey. Each comes with white grosgrain ribbon to easily hang.
Measures approximately: 2.75" diameter
These large ceramic medallions are from the world famous artist Kristina Bass Bailey. Each comes with white grosgrain ribbon to easily hang.
Measures approximately: 2.75" diameter
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