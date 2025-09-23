SBES 2025 Fall Cheesecake Fundraiser

Vanilla Cheesecake
$25

Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb - uncut.

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
$25

Creamy vanilla CheeseCake with just the perfect amount of chocolate chips.

Strawberry Cheesecake
$25

Strawberry and Vanilla CheeseCake combine for a classic berry flavor. 2 lb - uncut

Marble Swirl
$25

Chocolate & vanilla CheeseCake Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut

Black Forest Swirl
$25

Cherries swirled into vanilla CheeseCake with chocolate cookie crumb coating 2 lb - uncut

Pumpkin
$25

Pumpkin CheeseCake, A seasonal favorite. This cake is 2 lb uncut.

Chocolate
$26.75

Cocoa and Vanilla CheeseCake make a richly decadent flavor. 2 lb - uncut.

GLUTEN FREE Vanilla
$28.75

Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs

GLUTEN FREE Chocolate Chip
$28.75

Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut

GLUTEN FREE Marble
$28.75

Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs (rice flour). For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut

GLUTEN FREE Pumpkin
$28.75

Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 lb - uncut

Vanilla CheeseCake 1.5 Lb. Low Carb (GF)
$27.50

1.5 Lb Low Carb/Almond Crusted (No Sugar Added) Almond Crusted Vanilla CheeseCake. Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar. No sugar added, low carb. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. GLUTEN FREE (no wheat) Contains Almonds.

Apple Crumb Pie
$33.25

Apple Crumb Pie: Made with fresh Granny Smith apples, an all-butter crumble topping and all butter crust. No preservatives.

