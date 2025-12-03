SBYEC Horse Tipping

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Jazzy is leased by the SBYEC lesson program. She demands to have a routine and loves her job packing kids around: just don't ask her to hang out in a stall. Due to her age and worn-out teeth Jazzy gets 5-6 mash meals a day to keep her happy and healthy. She knows exactly when meal times are and gets upset when she thinks you have forgotten about her!!!
Charlie's is owned by the SBYEC lesson program. His calm, goofy and loving personality makes him not only our Peppermints and Ponies Star, but a favorite of all the lesson students and staff. He was used as ranch horse and used as a "pony" horse on the racetrack in his younger years.
Even with her strong opinions Angel is one of the coolest horses we have on property. She is owned by Peggy and leased to SBYEC. She teaches students a wide variety of super fun skills from canter to small jumps and western pleasure. She can do it all! Just don't ask her to go out on the trail. She is a diva, and trails are not her thing.
Shanti is leased to the SBYEC lesson program. She is a kind and sweet former broodmare and exudes a "mothering vibe" to her herd mates and people alike. Shanti is a Fell Pony imported from England. In fact, Queen Elizabeth owned and rode a Fell Pony in her later years.
Winston comes in a small package, but has a very big personality! He's adorable and he knows it!
Olive is SBYEC's mustang project whom we rescued. She came to us VERY nervous and underweight. Through many volunteer hours, a year long sponsorship and many dedicated fans, Olive has really come to life and proven to be a very kind hearted and affectionate mare who loves kids.
Lark is a real live Barbie Dream Horse. Owned by the Overbagh family, she is very chill; nothing really phases her except dark nights and scary shadows.
Megan is owned by Teresa. Even with her classic "red mare" look, she LOVES kids and has some really cool tricks up her sleeve.
Montana is owned by Teresa. His registered name is Ducati. He is a snuggly, goofy boy.
Rocky is our steady Eddie lesson horse owned by Peggy, leased by one of our 4h kids. He has won some pretty prestigious titles and is living out his retirement from showing as a 4h pony and lesson horse.
Paisley is owned by Kendra and leased to SBYECs lesson program. Paisley was part of a drill team at one point in her life, but now spends her time being loved on by the students who ride her.
Jhett is leased by the Barttelt family and occasionally makes an appearance in the lesson program. He is sometimes used in 4-H for clinics and shows as well.
The goats are a little wild but have personality and are fun and entertaining!
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