SBYEC's Christmas Shop for the Horses

Jazzy would like a new grab strap and alfalfa pellets for treats!
Grab strap on Amazon: Amazon.com : Showman Leather English Grab Strap (Black) : Sports & Outdoors
Alfalfa Pellets: Alfalfa 1/4-inch Pellets, 50 lb | Alfalfa | Wilco Farm St... | Shop Home, Backyard, Pet, Farm & Rural Lifestyle - Wilco Farm Stores
Shanti wants a new blanket, size 75, please.
https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartequine-ultimate-combo-neck-turnout-sheet-26898,
Paisley wants a break away halter.
https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartpak-breakaway-halter-2425
Horse size please!
Olive wants a break away halter.
https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartpak-breakaway-halter-2425
Horse size please!
DJ wants a break away halter.
https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartpak-breakaway-halter-2425
Horse size please!
Peyton wants a new blanket.
https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartequine-ultimate-combo-neck-turnout-sheet-26898,
Size 78 please!
Angel would like a massage.
Charlie would like some help paying for his vet care and a chiropractic adjustment.
