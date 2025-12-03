Silver Buckle Youth Equestrian Center

Silver Buckle Youth Equestrian Center

SBYEC's Christmas Shop for the Horses

Shanti item
Shanti
$300

Shanti wants a new blanket, size 75, please.


https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartequine-ultimate-combo-neck-turnout-sheet-26898,

Paisley item
Paisley
$50

Paisley wants a break away halter.


https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartpak-breakaway-halter-2425

Horse size please!

Olive item
Olive
$50

Olive wants a break away halter.


https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartpak-breakaway-halter-2425

Horse size please!

DJ item
DJ
$50

DJ wants a break away halter.


https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartpak-breakaway-halter-2425

Horse size please!

Peyton item
Peyton
$300

Peyton wants a new blanket.


https://www.smartpakequine.com/pt/smartequine-ultimate-combo-neck-turnout-sheet-26898
Size 78 please!

Jhett item
Jhett
$25

Jhett likes low sugar treats.


SmartCookies

Angel item
Angel
$100

Angel would like a massage.

Charlie item
Charlie
Pay what you can

Charlie would like some help paying for his vet care and a chiropractic adjustment.

