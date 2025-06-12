SC AFLCIO 67th State Convention

315 S Main St

Greenville, SC 29601, USA

Guest Registration Ticket
$60
This payment and digital receipt will act as your guest entry ticket for all events associated with the SC AFL-CIO 67th State Convention, held at the AC Hotel in Greenville, SC. Please ensure you have this receipt accessible for entry to enjoy the convention activities.
Affiliate Registration
$120
All White Party only
$60
Please purchase this ticket if you intend to attend only the "All White Party" and not the convention.
P.A.C Coins purchase
$30
Add a donation for South Carolina AFL-CIO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!