SC Crawfish and Music Festival

This package includes 10 passes to the VIP tent with food, open bar, prime seats for the band stage, event souvenirs and upgraded bathrooms.
This package includes 6 passes to the VIP tent with food, open bar, prime seats for the band stage, event souvenirs and upgraded bathrooms.
This package includes 2 passes to the VIP tent with food, open bar, prime seats for the band stage, event souvenirs and upgraded bathrooms.
The SC Crawfish Festival to benefit J.B.'s Celebration Park “presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”
• Premium vendor space by Main Gate
• Logo displayed on all marketing/ advertising material
• Logo displayed on the right sleeve of festival T-shirts
• Branded signage
• 20 VIP
• 15 T-shirt coupons
Main Stage branded with your company logo, referred to as “COMPANY NAME Stage”
• Premium vendor space by Main Gate
• Branded signage
• 10 VIP/16 GA festival passes
• 6 T-shirt coupons
Main Gate branded with your company logo
• Premium vendor space by Main Gate
• Branded signage
• 4 VIP/10 GA festival passes
• 2 T-shirt coupons
Beer & wine bar branded with your company logo
• Branded signage
• 4 VIP/10 GA festival passes
• 2 T-shirt coupons
Your company logo on back of
festival T-shirt
• Branded signage
• 2 VIP/2 GA festival passes
• 2 T-shirt coupons
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!