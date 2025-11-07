Jbs Celebration Park Inc

Hosted by

Jbs Celebration Park Inc

About this event

SC Crawfish and Music Festival

250 Wildcat Way

Pawleys Island, SC 29585, USA

Flounder Fanatics
$1,250

This package includes 10 passes to the VIP tent with food, open bar, prime seats for the band stage, event souvenirs and upgraded bathrooms.

Leatherback Lovers
$750

This package includes 6 passes to the VIP tent with food, open bar, prime seats for the band stage, event souvenirs and upgraded bathrooms.

Gator Groupies
$350

This package includes 2 passes to the VIP tent with food, open bar, prime seats for the band stage, event souvenirs and upgraded bathrooms.

Event Sponsor
$10,000

The SC Crawfish Festival to benefit J.B.'s Celebration Park “presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”

• Premium vendor space by Main Gate

• Logo displayed on all marketing/ advertising material

• Logo displayed on the right sleeve of festival T-shirts

• Branded signage

• 20 VIP

• 15 T-shirt coupons

Main Stage Sponsor
$5,000

Main Stage branded with your company logo, referred to as “COMPANY NAME Stage”

• Premium vendor space by Main Gate

• Branded signage

• 10 VIP/16 GA festival passes

• 6 T-shirt coupons

Main Gate Sponsor
$2,500

Main Gate branded with your company logo

• Premium vendor space by Main Gate

• Branded signage

• 4 VIP/10 GA festival passes

• 2 T-shirt coupons

Open Bar Sponsor
$2,500

Beer & wine bar branded with your company logo

• Branded signage

• 4 VIP/10 GA festival passes

• 2 T-shirt coupons

T-Shir Sponsor
$1,500

Your company logo on back of

festival T-shirt

• Branded signage

• 2 VIP/2 GA festival passes

• 2 T-shirt coupons

Add a donation for Jbs Celebration Park Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!