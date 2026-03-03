SC Crime Stoppers Inaugural Training Conference TEST

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Includes: Attendee Handbook, Conference T-Shirt, Thurs Lunch Awards Banquet, and Nightly Networking Hospitality Suite) *Attendance Required to qualify for reimbursement of training funds*
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Includes: Attendee Handbook, Conference T-Shirt, Thurs Lunch Awards Banquet, and Nightly Networking Hospitality Suite)
$
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