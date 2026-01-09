SC Crime Stoppers Council

SC Crime Stoppers Council

SC Crime Stoppers Training Conference Sponsorship

128 E Broad St

Greenville, SC 29601, USA

Presenting Sponsorship
$3,000

Recognition & Exposure

• Recognition as the official Presenting Sponsor

• Logo placement on all conference materials, signage, SC regional billboards (locations TBD), and digital promotions (radio & TV)

• Logo placement on back of conference T-shirt – largest premier logo

• Opportunity to address attendees during opening session

• Full-page ad in conference program (your logo & website)

• Premier exhibitor booth placement

• Up to 4 attendees for the lunch awards banquet

• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Recognition & Exposure

• Logo placement on all conference materials, signage, and digital promotions

• Logo placement on back of conference T-shirt – 2nd largest logo

• Recognition during key sessions

• Half-page ad in conference program (your logo & website)

• Exhibitor booth

• Up to 3 attendees for the lunch awards banquet

• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state

Meal Sponsor
$1,500

• Provide food or $1,500 for funding the food

Recognition & Exposure

• Recognition during lunch awards banquet

• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state

• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt

• Conference program – logo included

• Conference banner – on-site signage

• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner

Conference Bag Sponsor
$750

• Company logo on attendee handbags

• Sponsor has option to provide the handbags with their logo

Recognition & Exposure

• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state

• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt

• Conference program – logo included

• Conference banner – on-site signage

• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner

Exhibitor Booth Only
$300

• Booth near training room

• Up to 2 attendees for the lunch awards banquet

Recognition & Exposure

• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state

• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt

• Conference program – logo included

• Conference banner – on-site signage

• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner

Scholarship Sponsor
$150

• Covers cost for volunteers/law enforcement attendees

Recognition & Exposure

• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state

• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt

• Conference program – logo included

• Conference banner – on-site signage

• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner

Friend of Crime Stoppers
Pay what you can

Custom Contribution Amount - Donate What You Can

Recognition & Exposure

• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state

• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt

• Conference program – logo included

• Conference banner – on-site signage

• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner

Add a donation for SC Crime Stoppers Council

$

