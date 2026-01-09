SC Crime Stoppers Training Conference Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Recognition & Exposure
• Recognition as the official Presenting Sponsor
• Logo placement on all conference materials, signage, SC regional billboards (locations TBD), and digital promotions (radio & TV)
• Logo placement on back of conference T-shirt – largest premier logo
• Opportunity to address attendees during opening session
• Full-page ad in conference program (your logo & website)
• Premier exhibitor booth placement
• Up to 4 attendees for the lunch awards banquet
• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state
Recognition & Exposure
• Logo placement on all conference materials, signage, and digital promotions
• Logo placement on back of conference T-shirt – 2nd largest logo
• Recognition during key sessions
• Half-page ad in conference program (your logo & website)
• Exhibitor booth
• Up to 3 attendees for the lunch awards banquet
• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state
• Provide food or $1,500 for funding the food
Recognition & Exposure
• Recognition during lunch awards banquet
• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state
• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt
• Conference program – logo included
• Conference banner – on-site signage
• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner
• Company logo on attendee handbags
• Sponsor has option to provide the handbags with their logo
Recognition & Exposure
• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state
• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt
• Conference program – logo included
• Conference banner – on-site signage
• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner
• Booth near training room
• Up to 2 attendees for the lunch awards banquet
Recognition & Exposure
• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state
• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt
• Conference program – logo included
• Conference banner – on-site signage
• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner
• Covers cost for volunteers/law enforcement attendees
Recognition & Exposure
• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state
• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt
• Conference program – logo included
• Conference banner – on-site signage
• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner
Custom Contribution Amount - Donate What You Can
Recognition & Exposure
• Council website SCCrimeStoppers.org and social media promotion by all Crime Stoppers programs throughout the state
• Logo placed on back of conference T-shirt
• Conference program – logo included
• Conference banner – on-site signage
• *Sponsorship level will determine size of logo and placement on T-shirt, conference program, and conference banner
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!