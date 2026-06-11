Gjøa Playing it Back 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Authentic England jersey personally signed by Alan Shearer, England legend and the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer.
A rare piece of football memorabilia from one of England's greatest-ever strikers and one of the most prolific goalscorers in football history.
Perfect for collectors, football fans, or anyone looking to own a unique piece of the game.
Starting bid
Authentic England baseball cap signed by Alan Shearer and Dion Dublin, two former England internationals and Premier League champions.
A unique piece of English football memorabilia featuring the signatures of two Premier League stars and England internationals.
Starting bid
Great Wolf Lodge Family Getaway Enjoy a one-night stay in a Standard Family Suite for up to 4 people at any U.S. Great Wolf Lodge location. Your stay includes access to the resort's famous indoor water park for all registered guests, making it the perfect family adventure. Certificate expires May 21, 2027. Subject to availability; blackout dates and holiday restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Great Wolf Lodge Family Getaway Enjoy a one-night stay in a Standard Family Suite for up to 4 people at any U.S. Great Wolf Lodge location. Your stay includes access to the resort's famous indoor water park for all registered guests, making it the perfect family adventure. Certificate expires May 21, 2027. Subject to availability; blackout dates and holiday restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Great Wolf Lodge Family Getaway Enjoy a one-night stay in a Standard Family Suite for up to 4 people at any U.S. Great Wolf Lodge location. Your stay includes access to the resort's famous indoor water park for all registered guests, making it the perfect family adventure. Certificate expires May 21, 2027. Subject to availability; blackout dates and holiday restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Great Wolf Lodge Family Getaway Enjoy a one-night stay in a Standard Family Suite for up to 4 people at any U.S. Great Wolf Lodge location. Your stay includes access to the resort's famous indoor water park for all registered guests, making it the perfect family adventure. Certificate expires May 21, 2027. Subject to availability; blackout dates and holiday restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro FG Soccer Cleats Take your game to the next level with a pair of Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro FG soccer cleats. Designed for players who value precision, control, and confidence on the ball. Winner may select their preferred size, subject to availability. Value: $170
Starting bid
Nike USMNT Replica Home Jersey 2026 Gear up for the 2026 World Cup with the official Nike USA Home Jersey. A must-have for any U.S. Soccer fan. Winner may choose their preferred size and fit, including men's, women's, or youth styles, subject to availability. Value: $100
Starting bid
Nike Phantom Dynamic Fit Goalkeeper Gloves Make every save count with a pair of Nike Phantom Dynamic Fit Goalkeeper Gloves. Designed for comfort, grip, and confidence in all playing conditions. Winner may select their preferred size, subject to availability. Value: $120
Starting bid
One full week of Gjøa Summer Camp for a player ages 6-13. Value: $525. Gjøa Summer Camps combine expert coaching, skill development, and plenty of fun in a positive and supportive environment where players can improve their game and build confidence. Valid for one week of Summer Camp during the 2026 season.
Starting bid
Learn from one of Gjøa's most experienced coaches in a one-hour private training session with Director of Coaching, Anthony Brockbank. Tailored to the player's individual goals, this session focuses on technical development, game understanding, and building confidence on the field.
Starting bid
Train with one of the best and take your game to the next level in a one-hour private training session with Gjøa Girls Technical Director, Kaha Tavadze. This personalized session is tailored to the player's individual needs and focuses on developing technical skills, confidence, and game performance.
Starting bid
Nike Norway National Team Jersey - Support Norway and two of the game's biggest stars, Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, with an official Nike Norway jersey. Winner may choose their preferred size and fit, including men's, women's, or youth styles, subject to availability. Value: $100
Starting bid
Watch NYCFC from a luxury suite and enjoy complimentary food and beverages while taking in the match. Winner may choose from select matches on July 25, July 31, or September 9.
Starting bid
Brighten someone's day with a beautiful hand-tied bouquet of premium seasonal spring flowers from Fresh Cut Fridays in Brooklyn. Perfect for a special occasion, celebration, or simply bringing a touch of spring into your home. Available for pickup or local delivery within Brooklyn. Value $175
Starting bid
Enjoy four tickets to a regular season Gotham FC match of your choice. Cheer on the reigning NWSL Champions and experience one of the best atmospheres in American soccer.
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