SC State Convention AOH/LAOH 2025

Hampton Inn & Suites-Isle of Palms 1104 Isle of Palms Connector Mount Pleasant

SC 29492

Convention Registration (Per Person)
$50

Includes:
A welcome event on Friday night, AOH member access to all convention business and breakout sessions, and access to the Emerald Hospitality Suite.

Induction Dinner (Per Person)
$75

Enjoy dinner, keynote speaker, low-country cuisine and dancing to live music after Mass on Saturday.

Major Degree (Per Person)
$50

Learn the Lessons and take the Test of Our Order, in accordance to our laws. (proper dress required.)

Guided Tour of the Cathedral of St John the Baptist
free

Come as a "Pilgrim of Hope" in this jubilee year, enter through the Holy Door, and learn about the only cathedral in the State of SC from trained docents. Registration for this event will ensure a small ratio of pilgrims to docents.

