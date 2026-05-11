SCA Summer Camp

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About this event
Around the World is coming to SCA this June 1, 3, and 5, and we would love to have your child join us. Kids in Kindergarten through 5th grade will spend three mornings exploring cultural crafts, global games, stories, and creative movement in a fun and welcoming environment.
Creative Builders is coming to SCA this July 6, 8, and 10, and it is going to be a fantastic week for any kid who loves to build, tinker, and create. Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will spend three mornings tackling building challenges, STEM activities, hands-on design
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