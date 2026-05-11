Spicewood Christian Academy

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Spicewood Christian Academy

About this event

SCA Summer Camp

22800 State Hwy 71

Spicewood, TX 78669, USA

June 1, 3, 5 - Summer Camp
$160

Around the World is coming to SCA this June 1, 3, and 5, and we would love to have your child join us. Kids in Kindergarten through 5th grade will spend three mornings exploring cultural crafts, global games, stories, and creative movement in a fun and welcoming environment.

July 6, 8, 10 - Summer Camp
$160

Creative Builders is coming to SCA this July 6, 8, and 10, and it is going to be a fantastic week for any kid who loves to build, tinker, and create. Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will spend three mornings tackling building challenges, STEM activities, hands-on design

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