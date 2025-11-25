SCAMP 2026 Camp Sponsorships - Help Build the Next 50 Years!

Shine a Spotlight on the Heart of SCAMP

The SCAMP Talent Show is one of the highlights of the entire summer where our SCAMPers take the stage, share their talents, and shine with confidence. As the Talent Show Sponsor, your name will be proudly recognized at the event and on our social media.





Your support provides the stage experience, snacks for our SCAMPers, and all the moments that make this day unforgettable. You’ll also receive an invitation to join us in person—come experience the music, laughter, and pure joy that make the Talent Show such a treasured tradition.