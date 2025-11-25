SCAMP 2026 Camp Sponsorships - Help Build the Next 50 Years!

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About this event
Wear the Joy. Share the Spirit.
Be the exclusive T-Shirt Sponsor for SCAMP 2026! All SCAMPers and staff receive required camp shirts—one of the most loved parts of the SCAMP experience. Your logo will be the only sponsor logo and prominently featured on every shirt, giving your brand constant visibility all summer long. A high-impact way to support SCAMP and be seen across the community.
Bring Wild Wonder to SCAMP!
Help us bring unforgettable fun to SCAMP by sponsoring our Reptile Zoo experience! Animals are one of the most requested activities by our SCAMPers! This exciting program gives campers the chance to see, learn about, and interact with animals they love. As the Reptile Zoo Sponsor, you’ll receive signage at the event, recognition on our social media posts, and an invitation to join us that day to see firsthand how your support brings joy to our SCAMPers.
Turn a Great Day Into an Amazing One!
Bring extra joy to SCAMP by sponsoring a Fun Day for our SCAMPers! This special event features inflatables, treats, and activities that our SCAMPers love. As the Fun Day Sponsor, you’ll help make these memorable experiences possible and receive recognition at the event and on social media. You’re also invited to join us that day to see the smiles your support creates!
Planting Seeds of Discovery and Fun Support one of our SCAMPers’ favorite summer adventures by sponsoring the field trip to the Clarkston Family Farm! The Farm creates a wonderfully inclusive, hands-on experience that our campers look forward to every year. As the Field Trip Sponsor, you’ll help make this special day possible and receive recognition on our social media channels for your support.
Drive Adventures for Our SCAMPers
Help make our SCAMPers’ favorite adventures possible by sponsoring one of our hallmark summer field trips—Peppa Pig World, LEGO Land, SEA LIFE, or Urban Air. These outings are true highlights for our campers, offering excitement, exploration, and unforgettable memories. As a Field Trip Sponsor, you’ll help bring these experiences to life and receive recognition on our social media platforms for your support.
Fuel Unforgettable SCAMP Journeys Support the outings our SCAMPers look forward to most by sponsoring our summer field trips—Spicer’s Orchard, MJR Theater, Cook’s Dairy Farm, or bowling. These experiences are camper favorites, offering fun, exploration, and lasting memories. As a Field Trip Sponsor, you’ll help bring these special days to life and receive recognition on our social media platforms for your support.
Shine a Spotlight on the Heart of SCAMP
The SCAMP Talent Show is one of the highlights of the entire summer where our SCAMPers take the stage, share their talents, and shine with confidence. As the Talent Show Sponsor, your name will be proudly recognized at the event and on our social media.
Your support provides the stage experience, snacks for our SCAMPers, and all the moments that make this day unforgettable. You’ll also receive an invitation to join us in person—come experience the music, laughter, and pure joy that make the Talent Show such a treasured tradition.
Light Up the Last Day of SCAMP
The Neon Dance Party is our high-energy final-day tradition, filled with music, dancing, and glowing fun. As the event sponsor, your name will be recognized at the party and on our social media.
Your support brings the excitement to life—our DJ, food for SCAMPers, glow hats and sticks, photo booth fun, and all the vibrant details that make this day so special.
You’re also invited to join us on July 29th and experience the joy firsthand as we close out another amazing summer.
Light up the finale and help make the last day of SCAMP truly shine!
Make Every SCAMP Day a Little Sweeter
Make every SCAMP field trip extra special by sponsoring Scamper Treats—popcorn and candy at the movies, ice cream at Cook’s Dairy Farm, slushies at the mall, and more. These small delights complete the experience and help ensure our SCAMPers have the best time possible. As the Scamper Treats Sponsor, you’ll receive recognition on our social media platforms for your support.
Support the Supplies That Make SCAMP Shine
As a Wish List Sponsor, you help provide the essential items that keep SCAMP fun, engaging, and enriching all summer long. Your support allows us to purchase much-needed supplies from our SCAMP Wish List—things like fidget spinners, games, art materials, sensory tools, and life-skills activities that our SCAMPers use every day.
Your generosity ensures each camper has access to the tools and experiences that help them learn, play, and grow. Sponsors will be recognized on our social media.
Make a direct, meaningful impact by helping fulfill the items that bring SCAMP to life!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!