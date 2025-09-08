SCAR-15 Soiree Sequel - Virtual Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
See every pitch, swing, and call from some of the best seats in the house as the Red Sox take on their biggest rival!
• Fenway Park, Boston on Sunday, September 14th
• Premium tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. NY Yankees
• Section Dugout Box 51, Row 2, Seats 1 & 2 - Right behind home plate!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy Monday Night Football in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium from the Exclusive 72 Club, one of the NFL’s most coveted experiences!
• Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on Monday, September 29th
• 4 tickets in the exclusive 72 Club section - row 3, located on the 35-yard line behind the Dolphins bench
• Includes all access to the exclusive 72 Club - the most luxurious experience in the NFL with gourmet, all-inclusive food & top-shelf drinks, plush-leather seating, VIP parking and private stadium entrance.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cubs fans this ones for you! These aren’t just any seats!
You’ll be watching from the exclusive W Club at Wrigley Field, offering some of the best views, upscale dining and an unforgettable game day experience.
•Wrigley Field, Chicago on Saturday, September 13th
•4 W Club tickets - Section 5, Row 11, Seats 7-10
•Includes premier seats food, beer, seltzer drinks and wine
auctionV2.input.startingBid
We’re excited to offer a truly special golf experience: Golf for 3 at Valhalla Golf Club with a member during the 2026 season.
Home to major championships, including the 2024 PGA Championship and legendary moments, Valhalla is one of the most iconic courses in the country and now it could be your turn to play it!
•Golf for 3 + member at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky during the 2026 golf season
•Blackout dates apply
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing