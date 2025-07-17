Raffle – 2025 Scarecrow Spooktacular

Hosted by
About this raffle
Basil Restaurant is an informal eatery & bar serving hearty portions of Italian comfort fare from a market-driven menu. ($30 value)
43 Frairy St, Medfield, MA 02052
Created by local Julia Farmer at Bloom 02052! A small but mighty flower farm located in Medfield, MA. Offering fresh-cut flower bouquets, garden ready herbs, plants, and containers. ($35 value)
Popular hangout for sandwiches & coffee, plus small-batch baked goods from cakes to whoopie pies. ($50 value)
236 Main St, Medfield, MA 02052
Burning Wheel is Medfield's premier yoga school. Offering traditional teachings for all levels. Try their classes for one full week! ($80 value)
Win 4 boxes of blank Medfield Notecards, created by local Medfield photographer, Colleen Sullivan! ($60 Value)
Win a 3 pack of handmade silk scrunchies by Rhode Island artisan, Fatcetera! ($25 value)
Treat yourself with this basket of healing items from Holistic Wellness Center! HWC offers the community a safe non-judgmental space to come for help dealing with life’s everyday stresses and the impact those have on a person’s wellbeing.
($74 value)
Be the proud owner of a handmade quilted wallet from Kathya. Kathya partners with artisan collectives and social enterprises across India to create handcrafted products for the home, kitchen, and everyday living.
($17 value)
Overflowing with decadent delights, this ultimate gift basket is designed to satisfy every chocolate craving. ($70 value)
This candy basket is generously packed with some of America's favorite and famous sweet treats. ($40 value)
This candy basket is generously packed with some of America's favorite and famous sweet treats. ($40 value)
Ari Heart Silver Gift Set of 2 in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl. This set is so cute layered together or worn individually. Set includes the Ari Heart Short Pendant Necklace and Mini Ari Heart Satellite Short Pendant Necklace.
($95 value)
It’s double the Elisas—and double the fun! Styled separately or together, these pendants are a timeless addition to any look. Set includes the Elisa Pendant Necklace and Mini Elisa Satellite Short Pendant Necklace. ($95 value)
Easy Breezy Original watercolor paintings by Mary Almon feature life's most relaxing moments. ($65 value)
Easy Breezy Original watercolor paintings by Mary Almon feature life's most relaxing moments. ($65 value)
Easy Breezy Original watercolor paintings by Mary Almon feature life's most relaxing moments. ($65 value)
Beautiful floral arrangement curated by Maureen Galvin. ($50 value)
Medfield Village Cleaners is your one stop garment care shop! Four winners will be announced! ($25 value)
Birch St Studio classes help you to have fun and paint while learning to become an artist. Michelle holds classes on Monday mornings and Monday nights, so you can pick the time that works best for you. Two winner will be announced! ($35 value)
Grown by Micro Cultivations Craft Farm, each pack is approximately 2oz and may include 1 broccoli, 1 pea shoot, and 1 spicy mix. ($50 value)
What’s the one question you ask yourself every single day… “What’s for dinner?” Adam Munroe makes it an easy answer! Perfect Strangers has everything you need from comfort classics, delicious healthy eats and decadent desserts and snacks! ($25 value)
Get all your favorites right at home with this Starbucks Coffee gift basket! ($40 value)
Win a countertop composting basket and bags filled with sustainable goodies from our community partner, Sustainable Medfield! ($80 value)
Beautiful sets of earrings could be yours! ($45 value)
Walter's worries began to take up so much space in his brain that that he stopped doing the things he loved the most. Hear how Walter's story concludes by winning this signed copy by Write Mind Books LLC. ($20 value)
Join the Joyful Old Dames movement and discover the secrets to a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling life. Two winners will be announced! ($6 value)
The book explains that food becomes part of us, especially useful for baby boomers, and provides tips for healthy eating. ($15 value)
Calm & Sense: A Woman's Guide to Living Anxiety-Free empowers you to claim, reframe, and tame your anxiety. ($14 value)
Solving the Anxiety Equation is a hands-on approach for getting to the root of our anxiety – then creating a step-by-step individualized plan to address it. ($18 value)
Handmade Glass Necklace made by glass artist, Karen Burns. ($49 value)
Win 2 entries into the New Life Furniture Bank 5K/10K race to be held in Spring 2026. This prize also comes with a New Life Furniture Bank T-shirt and bag. ($100 value)
Win a Family ticket to The Lowell Mason House Holiday Concert this year! ($60 value)
A handmade crochet pumpkin crafted by Love, Laugh, and Gather Together ($24 value)
A soothing soy candle by The Happy Lotus ($24 value)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!