Spares & Scares

1600 Hylan Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10305, USA

Raffle Tickets
$15

Get ahead of the game (and the ghouls)!


Purchase 25 raffle tickets in advance for just $15. Use them at the event for a chance to win our Halloween-inspired raffle baskets filled with spooky surprises.


Raffle tickets will also be available at the event for $20.

Ghoul Bowler
$50

Perfect for ghouls, goblins, and lone wolves alike!


One bowler, 2 hours of play, shoes, 2 slices of pizza, and a drink.

Double Troubler Duo
$95
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Share the afternoon with your favorite partner-in-crime (or ghost)!


This package includes 2 bowlers for 2 hours of bowling, shoe rentals, 4 slices of pizza, and 2 fountain drinks.

Monster Mash Bundle (Family/Group of 4)
$185
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your whole monster squad (family or friends) for an afternoon of strikes, spares


This bundle covers 4 bowlers for 2 hours of bowling, shoe rentals, 8 slices of pizza, and 4 fountain drinks.

Ghoul Lane Sponsor
$100

Name & logo recognition displayed on one lane scoring screen during the event

Jack-O-Lantern Sponsor
$300
  • Logo & signage displayed at our check-in/raffle table
  • Recognition in all IlluminArt social media posts leading up to the event
Haunted Snack Sponsor
$500
  • Logo & signage at check-in and food/beverage stations
  • Recognition & signage at all lane tables
  • Group social media sponsor roundup post
  • Logo featured on IlluminArt’s event marketing materials for event.
Bewitching Event Sponsor
$1,500
  • “Presented By” recognition for Scares & Spares
  • Premium logo & signage at check-in and throughout the event
  • Feature social media spotlight thank-you post + highlight in email blast
  • Name & logo featured on all lane scoring screens during the event
  • Sponsor shoutout during the Costume Contest & Awards Ceremony
  • Premium logo placement on all promotional materials
  • Logo featured on IlluminArt’s website for the entire calendar year
  • Opportunity to include swag or promo items in event giveaways
