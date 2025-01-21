Kansas School of Classical Ballet

Offered by

Kansas School of Classical Ballet

About this shop

SCB Ballet Competition Fees

YAGP - Registration Fee item
YAGP - Registration Fee
$125

Registration fee for YAGP-Kansas City

YAGP - Solo Fees item
YAGP - Solo Fees
$145

YAGP-Kansas City solo fee per piece. Please change quantity to total number of ballet and contemporary pieces your competitor will be performing.

Costume Rental item
Costume Rental
$125

Costume rental fee for YAGP-Kansas City. Please change quantity to total number of costumes your competitor will be renting.

Coach Attendance Fee item
Coach Attendance Fee
$85

For YAGP-Kansas City the total coach attendance fee is $500, which is split evenly amongst all competitors.

Add a donation for Kansas School of Classical Ballet

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!