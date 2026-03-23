SCBA 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Golf with your friends, dinner and cart
included.
Group of 4. Includes 2 carts and dinner for all players.
Enjoy a northwest BBQ dinner after a long day (or not) of golfing (tournament entry not included)!
Tournament Level Sponsorship. Includes complimentary foursome with carts and dinner for 4. Four email broadcasts to the SCBA membership, full page ad in the SCBA monthly newsletter and your logo in the tournament program and welcome sign and a hole sponsorship.
Platinum Level Sponsorship. Includes 2 email broadcasts to the SCBA membership, full page ad in the SCBA monthly newsletter and your logo in the tournament program and welcome sign and hole sponsorship.
Gold Level Sponsorship. Includes 2 email broadcasts to the SCBA membership, 1/2 page ad in the SCBA monthly newsletter and your logo in the tournament program and welcome sign and hole sponsorship.
Silver Level Sponsorship. Includes your sign on one of 3 holes, 2 email broadcasts and your logo in the tournament program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!