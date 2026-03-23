Snohomish County Bar Association

Hosted by

Snohomish County Bar Association

About this event

SCBA 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

6601 244th St SW

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043, USA

Individual Golf Fee
$175

Golf with your friends, dinner and cart

included.

1 Foursome
$700

Group of 4. Includes 2 carts and dinner for all players.

Dinner
$65

Enjoy a northwest BBQ dinner after a long day (or not) of golfing (tournament entry not included)!

2026 SCBA Golf Tournament Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Tournament Level Sponsorship. Includes complimentary foursome with carts and dinner for 4. Four email broadcasts to the SCBA membership, full page ad in the SCBA monthly newsletter and your logo in the tournament program and welcome sign and a hole sponsorship.

2026 SCBA Golf Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Platinum Level Sponsorship. Includes 2 email broadcasts to the SCBA membership, full page ad in the SCBA monthly newsletter and your logo in the tournament program and welcome sign and hole sponsorship.

2026 SCBA Golf Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

Gold Level Sponsorship. Includes 2 email broadcasts to the SCBA membership, 1/2 page ad in the SCBA monthly newsletter and your logo in the tournament program and welcome sign and hole sponsorship.

2026 SCBA Golf Silver Level Sponsorship
$250

Silver Level Sponsorship. Includes your sign on one of 3 holes, 2 email broadcasts and your logo in the tournament program.

Add a donation for Snohomish County Bar Association

$

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