Saint Charles Borromeo Academy

Hosted by

Saint Charles Borromeo Academy

About this event

SCBA PTO Trivia Night Sponsorship 2026

804 NE Shady Ln Dr

Kansas City, MO 64118, USA

Platinum Sponsorship item
Platinum Sponsorship
$500

6 left!

One 30-second emcee commercial before the trivia program
Ad displayed on PowerPoint screens before the trivia program
Signage, such as a banner (provided by you), on display during the event
Promotional logo items (donated by you) distributed at each trivia table or to each attendee
Listed as a sponsor in the event program
Table of 8 at the event

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$300

6 left!

Ad displayed on PowerPoint screens prior to trivia program
Logo on trivia answer sheets for sponsored round
Promotional logo items (donated by you) distributed at each trivia table or to each attendee
Listed as a sponsor on the event program
Table of 8 at the event

Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$200

6 left!

One 30-second emcee commercial during trivia program before sponsored round
Logo on trivia answer sheets for sponsored round
Table of 8 at the event

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