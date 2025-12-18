SCBA PTO Trivia Night Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
6 left!
One 30-second emcee commercial before the trivia program
Ad displayed on PowerPoint screens before the trivia program
Signage, such as a banner (provided by you), on display during the event
Promotional logo items (donated by you) distributed at each trivia table or to each attendee
Listed as a sponsor in the event program
Table of 8 at the event
6 left!
Ad displayed on PowerPoint screens prior to trivia program
Logo on trivia answer sheets for sponsored round
Promotional logo items (donated by you) distributed at each trivia table or to each attendee
Listed as a sponsor on the event program
Table of 8 at the event
6 left!
One 30-second emcee commercial during trivia program before sponsored round
Logo on trivia answer sheets for sponsored round
Table of 8 at the event
$
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