Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation

Hosted by

Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

SCC 2025-26 Gala Auction

Pick-up location

48555 Bean Rd, Ridge, MD 20680, USA

Susie Waterstreet Original item
Susie Waterstreet Original
$100

Starting bid

Custom SCC Duffel Bag item
Custom SCC Duffel Bag item
Custom SCC Duffel Bag item
Custom SCC Duffel Bag
$75

Starting bid

Personalized duffel bag - custom made to order. Select your color scheme (red/blue; blue/red; green/yellow; light blue/white) and any embroidery! Retail value - starting at $155.

SCC Tote Bag + Toiletry Kit item
SCC Tote Bag + Toiletry Kit
$40

Starting bid

Local Getaway item
Local Getaway item
Local Getaway item
Local Getaway
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at Pier 450 and a night at an Air BnB on St. Inigoes Creek.

Stay one night Monday - Thursday.

Enjoy $50 Pier 450 Gift Card

Bay Fibers T-Shirt item
Bay Fibers T-Shirt
$25

Starting bid

Bay Fibers Long Sleeve Shirt item
Bay Fibers Long Sleeve Shirt
$30

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!