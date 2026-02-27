SCC 2025-26 Gala Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Personalized duffel bag - custom made to order. Select your color scheme (red/blue; blue/red; green/yellow; light blue/white) and any embroidery! Retail value - starting at $155.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at Pier 450 and a night at an Air BnB on St. Inigoes Creek.
Stay one night Monday - Thursday.
Enjoy $50 Pier 450 Gift Card
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!