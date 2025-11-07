SCCC Silent Auction

Hosted by
A certificate for 2 to enjoy the Forest Flight or Tree Tops course at Sonoma Zipline Adventure!
Nestled near the coast of Northern California and deep in the Redwood forest, Sonoma Zipline Adventures is high adventure and completely unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. With two unique courses, each a two-and-a-half hour eco tour that includes multiple zip lines, sky bridges, a majestic spiral staircase and rappel to the forest floor, you will be immersed in the unparalleled beauty of the world famous California Coastal Redwoods!
Visit https://www.sonomacanopytours.com/ for more information about Sonoma Zipline Adventure!
Retail Value: $258.00
Gift Certificate expires on 12/31/2025. You can call to make arrangements to extend to 2026, if needed.
You will be emailed a gift certificate with instructions how to book.
Keller Estate sits above the Petaluma River in the southern portion of the Petaluma Gap AVA. The serene estate has views of its vineyards, olive orchards, flowering gardens, curated sculptures, and hills and mountains that span both Sonoma and Marin Counties. The family-owned winery keeps production small to focus on making exceptional, age-worthy wines that are each distinctive and reflective of the cool, coastal terroir with each sip of award-winning Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah.
The popular Terroir Experience Tour & Wine Tasting is an experience you won’t want to miss. For up to four guests, this focused, curated experience begins with a warm greeting and a glass of wine to take along on a walking tour of the grounds, state-of-the-art production facility, and through our award-winning wine cave.
The second half of this experience is a seated exploration of our seasonal portfolio of wines paired with locally procured bites. This is an ideal way to taste how our proximity in the Petaluma Gap AVA contributes to the distinctive flavors and aromas in our wines.
Learn more about Keller Estate at https://kellerestate.com/
Retail Value: $300
Gift certificate valid through January 1, 2027. One-time use only.
You will be emailed a gift certificate and instructions to book.
Family Portrait Photo Session with Irene Cecilia Photography!
Learn more at http://www.irenececilia.com/
Retail Value: $550
To be redeemed by end of 2026 in Sonoma County, CA.
You will be emailed a gift certificate with instructions how to book.
5 hours of private tutoring & supplies for success in math or science (Grades 4-12)!
Math and Science are often challenging subjects in school for students. But help is available! Steve Carpenter is a local high school and junior college science instructor who loves to teach the wonders of science and math. He has a passion for supporting students toward success and increased confidence
in these crucial subjects. Steve has thirty years of teaching experience and has worked with students of all ages in a variety of educational settings. He is aware of specific stumbling blocks to understanding and success common in science and math learning.
Retail Value: $300
You will be provided contact details to arrange tutoring and planetarium visit.
You'll get four (4) 12oz. bags of local Sunshine Roasters coffee! Just what you need to make sure you start your mornings right!
Learn more at https://sunshinecoffeeroasters.com/
Retail Value: $52
You will be emailed directions on how to claim your bags at any Sunshine Roasters shop.
This is a variety case unless otherwise requested.
"Our brewery and processes are on the traditional pre-industrial side. We use a single-step infusion mash and boil in a direct fire copper kettle. Our resulting ales and lagers are mostly Continental, British, and post-modern American. The myriad of malts and hops we play with come from Europe and North America in our never-ending pursuit of delicious beer."
Learn more about Moonlight Brewing Co. at https://moonlightbrewing.com/
Retail Value: $99
We will contact you to arrange pick-up.
Appellation Tasting Experience for up to 6 guests at Merry Edwards Winery & Vineyard located in Sebastopol!
“Join us on a journey through the diverse terroir of the Russian River and Anderson Valley viticultural areas. Enjoy our new Anderson Valley wines alongside our legendary Russian River and Sonoma Coast Pinot Noirs. End your tasting with our world-famous Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc.”
Learn more about Merry Edwards Winery & Vineyards at https://merryedwards.com/visit/
Retail Value: $270
Valid until March 30, 2025
Pick-up certificate at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
Nurture your green thumb with this complete garden package from Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery!
Includes:
Learn more about Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery at https://harmonyfarm.com/
Retail Value: $253
Pick up at Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery located at 3244 Gravenstein Hwy N in Sebastopol!
Add a beautiful monarch butterfly themed bird feeder to your backyard!
Includes:
Electric blue feeder
Sunflower Chips
Comes in basket!
Learn more about BackyardBirder.net go to https://backyardbirder.weebly.com/
Retail Value: $60
Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
You and your friends will have an amazing time with this collection of talented local musicians performing danceable, 3-part harmonies in a huge repertoire . A 2-hour house concert - guaranteed ingredient for a successful party!
Learn more about Joy Ride at https://www.joyridebandmusic.com/
Retail Value: $500
We will connect you with the band to coordinate your performance date!
Two Premium section tickets to the Wednesday, December 31, 2025 New Years Eve party at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center!
Ring in the new year IN SPACE! Kick off 2026 with a night of music and fun! Local favorite Sebastian Saint James will be hitting the stage as doors open, followed by Strange Daze with the music of The Doors! That’s not all!! THE SPACE ORCHESTRA will blast us from 2025 to 2026 with the music of Joe Cocker – pausing briefly for the countdown and a complimentary midnight champagne toast before continuing the party in 2026!
The bar will have beer, wine, champagne and specialty drinks available for purchase! We’ll also have a food vendor onsite to help keep you fueled for the night!
Full event details at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-years-in-space
Retail Value: $190
Ticket confirmation will be emailed to you.
Two hours of professional bookkeeping services provided by Busy Bee Bookkeeping Service to help you stay organized, accurate, and stress-free.
Retail Value: $150.00
A gift certificate will be emailed to you.
Four tickets to the Saturday, December 20, 2025 performance of Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center!
For nearly three decades, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas has delighted audiences across the country with its vibrant celebration of Irish tradition. Featuring a world-class ensemble of musicians, singers, and dancers from both sides of the Atlantic, the show brings to life the Rambling House — the humble Irish cottage where neighbors gathered on Christmas Eve to share music, dance, stories, and cheer.
Full event details, including seating layout, at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/celtic-xmas
Retail Value: up to $140
Ticket confirmation will be emailed to you.
Celebrate Sebastopol with this bundle of locally inspired items - perfect for supporting local arts, treats, and community!
Includes:
Retail Value: $130
Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
This Cloud Dragon embossed Leather bi-fold wallet is both visually stunning and built to last. Crafted by hand in the USA, with premium domestic leather and drum dyed to achieve a deep, rich hue, this wallet will only improve over time, developing a gorgeous supple patina.
Learn more at https://www.oberondesign.com/
Retail Value: $82
Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
This buttonless journal is made with an embossed leather piece sewn into a window on the front.
Learn more at https://www.oberondesign.com/
Retail Value: $79
Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
A 30-minute tarot reading with Magick Altman -offering wisdom and clarity to guide your journey.
Learn more about Magick Altman at https://magicktarot.com/
Retail Value: $70
A gift certificate will be emailed to you.
Certificate entitles holder to a Princess Cake (6 or 8-inch) from Costeaux French Bakery. Layers of white chiffon cake filled with Bavarian custard, raspberry conserve & whipped cream enrobed in marzipan!
Learn more about Costeaux French Bakery at https://www.costeaux.com/
Retail Value: up to $58
Valid until July 31, 2026
A gift certificate will be emailed to you.
Enjoy a delicious classic, lemon, or pumpkin cheesecake from Sweet G's!
Retail Value: $50
A gift certificate will be emailed to you.
Bring natural beauty to your home or garden with this stunning large potted succulent arrangement! Locally crafted and easy to care for, this arrangement includes overs a dozen types of succulents and makes a lovely centerpiece or outdoor accent!
Retail Value: $40
Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
A selection of preserves from Newton Farms - locally grown, lovingly made, and full of Sonoma County charm!
Retail Value: $50
Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
Embark on a culinary adventure with Osito Style’s menu, where each dish tells a story of innovation and tradition colliding harmoniously. From farm-fresh ingredients to imaginative fusions, savor a symphony of flavors that define the essence of California fusion cuisine. Located in vibrant community of The Barlow!
Learn more about Osito Style at https://ositostyletacos.com/
Retail Value: $40
Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.
