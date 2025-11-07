SCCC Silent Auction

ABOUT THIS ITEM:





A certificate for 2 to enjoy the Forest Flight or Tree Tops course at Sonoma Zipline Adventure!





Nestled near the coast of Northern California and deep in the Redwood forest, Sonoma Zipline Adventures is high adventure and completely unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. With two unique courses, each a two-and-a-half hour eco tour that includes multiple zip lines, sky bridges, a majestic spiral staircase and rappel to the forest floor, you will be immersed in the unparalleled beauty of the world famous California Coastal Redwoods!





Visit https://www.sonomacanopytours.com/ for more information about Sonoma Zipline Adventure!





Retail Value: $258.00





Gift Certificate expires on 12/31/2025. You can call to make arrangements to extend to 2026, if needed.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. Tours subject to availability on Monday to Friday only.

To redeem call 888-494-7868 & reference the Code or book online using the Code.

Min. weight is 70 pounds AND 10 years of age for children. Max. Weight is 250 pounds.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult on the entire tour.

Gift Cards are not redeemable for cash, unless required by state law. No cash returned; the value is for canopy tour flights only: not toward helmet cam rental, no pictures nor merchandise.

Not for resale. Offer may not be used with other offers or discounts.

How to redeem if you win:

You will be emailed a gift certificate with instructions how to book.