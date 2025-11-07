Hosted by

SCCC Silent Auction

Two Passes to Sonoma Zipline Adventure
Two Passes to Sonoma Zipline Adventure
$100

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


A certificate for 2 to enjoy the Forest Flight or Tree Tops course at Sonoma Zipline Adventure!


Nestled near the coast of Northern California and deep in the Redwood forest, Sonoma Zipline Adventures is high adventure and completely unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. With two unique courses, each a two-and-a-half hour eco tour that includes multiple zip lines, sky bridges, a majestic spiral staircase and rappel to the forest floor, you will be immersed in the unparalleled beauty of the world famous California Coastal Redwoods!


Visit https://www.sonomacanopytours.com/ for more information about Sonoma Zipline Adventure!


Retail Value: $258.00


Gift Certificate expires on 12/31/2025. You can call to make arrangements to extend to 2026, if needed.

  • RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. Tours subject to availability on Monday to Friday only.
  • To redeem call 888-494-7868 & reference the Code or book online using the Code.
  • Min. weight is 70 pounds AND 10 years of age for children. Max. Weight is 250 pounds.
  • Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult on the entire tour.
  • Gift Cards are not redeemable for cash, unless required by state law. No cash returned; the value is for canopy tour flights only: not toward helmet cam rental, no pictures nor merchandise.
  • Not for resale. Offer may not be used with other offers or discounts.

How to redeem if you win:

You will be emailed a gift certificate with instructions how to book.

Terroir Experience & Tasting at Keller Estate Winery
Terroir Experience & Tasting at Keller Estate Winery
$100

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Keller Estate sits above the Petaluma River in the southern portion of the Petaluma Gap AVA. The serene estate has views of its vineyards, olive orchards, flowering gardens, curated sculptures, and hills and mountains that span both Sonoma and Marin Counties. The family-owned winery keeps production small to focus on making exceptional, age-worthy wines that are each distinctive and reflective of the cool, coastal terroir with each sip of award-winning Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah.


The popular Terroir Experience Tour & Wine Tasting is an experience you won’t want to miss. For up to four guests, this focused, curated experience begins with a warm greeting and a glass of wine to take along on a walking tour of the grounds, state-of-the-art production facility, and through our award-winning wine cave.


The second half of this experience is a seated exploration of our seasonal portfolio of wines paired with locally procured bites. This is an ideal way to taste how our proximity in the Petaluma Gap AVA contributes to the distinctive flavors and aromas in our wines.


Learn more about Keller Estate at https://kellerestate.com/


Retail Value: $300


Gift certificate valid through January 1, 2027. One-time use only.


How to redeem if you win:

You will be emailed a gift certificate and instructions to book.

Family Portrait Session
Family Portrait Session
$125

Starting bid

ABOUT THE ITEM:


Family Portrait Photo Session with Irene Cecilia Photography!

  • Approx. 30 minute session
  • 10 professionally edited, high resolution digital images
  • Print release

Learn more at http://www.irenececilia.com/


Retail Value: $550


To be redeemed by end of 2026 in Sonoma County, CA.


How to redeem if you win:

You will be emailed a gift certificate with instructions how to book.

Private Tutoring (Math or Science) & Piner Planetarium Visit
Private Tutoring (Math or Science) & Piner Planetarium Visit
$60

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


5 hours of private tutoring & supplies for success in math or science (Grades 4-12)!


Math and Science are often challenging subjects in school for students. But help is available! Steve Carpenter is a local high school and junior college science instructor who loves to teach the wonders of science and math. He has a passion for supporting students toward success and increased confidence

in these crucial subjects. Steve has thirty years of teaching experience and has worked with students of all ages in a variety of educational settings. He is aware of specific stumbling blocks to understanding and success common in science and math learning.

  • Patient, professional instruction with classroom teacher
  • Communication and collaboration with the classroom teacher
  • Help with homework and emphasis on study strategies for deeper learning and test preparation
  • A visit to Piner High School's planetarium and hands-on science experiences in Steve's classroom

Retail Value: $300


How to redeem if you win:

You will be provided contact details to arrange tutoring and planetarium visit.

Sunshine Roasters Coffee
Sunshine Roasters Coffee
$10

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


You'll get four (4) 12oz. bags of local Sunshine Roasters coffee! Just what you need to make sure you start your mornings right!


Learn more at https://sunshinecoffeeroasters.com/


Retail Value: $52


How to redeem if you win:

You will be emailed directions on how to claim your bags at any Sunshine Roasters shop.

One Case of Moonlight Beer
One Case of Moonlight Beer
$40

Starting bid

This is a variety case unless otherwise requested.


"Our brewery and processes are on the traditional pre-industrial side. We use a single-step infusion mash and boil in a direct fire copper kettle. Our resulting ales and lagers are mostly Continental, British, and post-modern American. The myriad of malts and hops we play with come from Europe and North America in our never-ending pursuit of delicious beer."


Learn more about Moonlight Brewing Co. at https://moonlightbrewing.com/


Retail Value: $99


How to redeem if you win:

We will contact you to arrange pick-up.

Appellation Tasting Experience at Merry Edwards Winery
Appellation Tasting Experience at Merry Edwards Winery
$100

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Appellation Tasting Experience for up to 6 guests at Merry Edwards Winery & Vineyard located in Sebastopol!


“Join us on a journey through the diverse terroir of the Russian River and Anderson Valley viticultural areas. Enjoy our new Anderson Valley wines alongside our legendary Russian River and Sonoma Coast Pinot Noirs. End your tasting with our world-famous Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc.”


Learn more about Merry Edwards Winery & Vineyards at https://merryedwards.com/visit/


Retail Value: $270


Valid until March 30, 2025

  • Reservation required.
  • Please allot 60-90 minutes for your tasting.


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up certificate at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

Garden Package from Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery
Garden Package from Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery
$75

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Nurture your green thumb with this complete garden package from Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery!


Includes:

  • Teal "Egg" Planter 14"x12.5"
  • Any 5 gallon container plant of your choice (up to $100.00)
  • 1 bags of GreenGro potting soil, 1.5 cubic foot
  • Artist signed Commemorative Limited Edition 1st Annual Alexander von Humboldt Day poster
  • Alexander von Humboldt Day poster

Learn more about Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery at https://harmonyfarm.com/


Retail Value: $253


How to redeem if you win:

Pick up at Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery located at 3244 Gravenstein Hwy N in Sebastopol!

BackyardBirder.net Feeder Bundle
BackyardBirder.net Feeder Bundle
$15

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Add a beautiful monarch butterfly themed bird feeder to your backyard!


Includes:


Electric blue feeder

  • 7.50 (D) x 7.50 (W) x 11.00 (H) inches
  • Powder coating is rust and fade resistant
  • 5.5 lbs seed capacity
  • All metal feeder is naturally healthier for birds - won't absorb bacteria
  • Strong rivet construction for long lasting beauty

Sunflower Chips

  • 5lb bag of medium chips
  • This is a clean non-sprouting seed
  • Will keep many birds happy including goldfinches and house finches

Comes in basket!


Learn more about BackyardBirder.net go to https://backyardbirder.weebly.com/


Retail Value: $60


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

Joy Ride House Concert
Joy Ride House Concert
$100

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


You and your friends will have an amazing time with this collection of talented local musicians performing danceable, 3-part harmonies in a huge repertoire . A 2-hour house concert - guaranteed ingredient for a successful party!


Learn more about Joy Ride at https://www.joyridebandmusic.com/


Retail Value: $500


How to redeem if you win:

We will connect you with the band to coordinate your performance date!

Two Premium Tickets to SCCC's New Years In Space Party
Two Premium Tickets to SCCC's New Years In Space Party
$60

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Two Premium section tickets to the Wednesday, December 31, 2025 New Years Eve party at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center!

  • Premium section features padded seats and small cocktail tables.
  • Doors 7:30pm
  • Music 7:40pm-12:30am
  • Ages 21+

Ring in the new year IN SPACE! Kick off 2026 with a night of music and fun! Local favorite Sebastian Saint James will be hitting the stage as doors open, followed by Strange Daze with the music of The Doors! That’s not all!! THE SPACE ORCHESTRA will blast us from 2025 to 2026 with the music of Joe Cocker – pausing briefly for the countdown and a complimentary midnight champagne toast before continuing the party in 2026!


The bar will have beer, wine, champagne and specialty drinks available for purchase! We’ll also have a food vendor onsite to help keep you fueled for the night!


Full event details at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/new-years-in-space


Retail Value: $190


How to redeem if you win:

Ticket confirmation will be emailed to you.

Busy Bee Bookkeeping Service
Busy Bee Bookkeeping Service
$50

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Two hours of professional bookkeeping services provided by Busy Bee Bookkeeping Service to help you stay organized, accurate, and stress-free.


Retail Value: $150.00


How to redeem if you win:

A gift certificate will be emailed to you.

Four Tickets to Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas
Four Tickets to Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
$55

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Four tickets to the Saturday, December 20, 2025 performance of Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center!

  • Doors 1:00pm
  • Show 2:00pm doors close at 2:10pm
  • All Ages
  • Tickets located in Tier 3 section

For nearly three decades, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas has delighted audiences across the country with its vibrant celebration of Irish tradition. Featuring a world-class ensemble of musicians, singers, and dancers from both sides of the Atlantic, the show brings to life the Rambling House — the humble Irish cottage where neighbors gathered on Christmas Eve to share music, dance, stories, and cheer.


Full event details, including seating layout, at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/celtic-xmas


Retail Value: up to $140


How to redeem if you win:

Ticket confirmation will be emailed to you.

"I Love Sebastopol!" Gift Bundle
"I Love Sebastopol!" Gift Bundle
$40

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Celebrate Sebastopol with this bundle of locally inspired items - perfect for supporting local arts, treats, and community!


Includes:

  • $50 gift card to Sebastopol Cookie Company
  • SCCC Beanie: 100% Merino + Cork Rustek beanie made from 100% natural, renewable materials
  • $20 gift card to Osito Style in The Barlow
  • 2026 Folk Art Calendar featuring the junk art sculptures of Patrick Amiot

Retail Value: $130


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

Bi-Fold Wallet, Cloud Dragon by Oberon Design
Bi-Fold Wallet, Cloud Dragon by Oberon Design
$35

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


This Cloud Dragon embossed Leather bi-fold wallet is both visually stunning and built to last. Crafted by hand in the USA, with premium domestic leather and drum dyed to achieve a deep, rich hue, this wallet will only improve over time, developing a gorgeous supple patina.

  • Dimensions: 3.25 X 4 inches when folded
  • Constructed with six card slots, two pockets and one bill compartment.
  • Fully lined with long wearing ballistic nylon.
  • Fits the US dollar and may accommodate larger international currencies.

Learn more at https://www.oberondesign.com/


Retail Value: $82


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

Refillable Leather Icon Journal by Oberon Design
Refillable Leather Icon Journal by Oberon Design
$35

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


This buttonless journal is made with an embossed leather piece sewn into a window on the front.

  • Heirloom quality, premium leather covers, hand crafted in Santa Rosa, California.
  • Dimensions: 6 x 9 inches
  • Book Insert included: 5.5 x 8.5 inches with 208 pages. blank, unlined, hardbound, made with recycled, heavy bond, acid free paper with a lined template sheet for straight lined writing. Simply place the template behind the page as you write. The bold lines show through just enough.

Learn more at https://www.oberondesign.com/


Retail Value: $79


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

Tarot Reading
Tarot Reading
$20

Starting bid

A 30


A 30-minute tarot reading with Magick Altman -offering wisdom and clarity to guide your journey.


Learn more about Magick Altman at https://magicktarot.com/


Retail Value: $70


How to redeem if you win:

A gift certificate will be emailed to you.

Princess Cake From Costeaux French Bakery item
Princess Cake From Costeaux French Bakery
$20

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Certificate entitles holder to a Princess Cake (6 or 8-inch) from Costeaux French Bakery. Layers of white chiffon cake filled with Bavarian custard, raspberry conserve & whipped cream enrobed in marzipan!


Learn more about Costeaux French Bakery at https://www.costeaux.com/


Retail Value: up to $58


Valid until July 31, 2026

  • Certificate is redeemable online.
  • Pick up of the cake is available at various Costeaux locations.
  • Certificate has no cash value. May not be exchanged, redeemed, or applied to other products or services.
  • 3-day advance notice required.

How to redeem if you win:

A gift certificate will be emailed to you.

Cheesecake from Sweet G's item
Cheesecake from Sweet G's
$20

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Enjoy a delicious classic, lemon, or pumpkin cheesecake from Sweet G's!


Retail Value: $50


How to redeem if you win:

A gift certificate will be emailed to you.

Large Potted Succulent Arrangement item
Large Potted Succulent Arrangement
$10

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Bring natural beauty to your home or garden with this stunning large potted succulent arrangement! Locally crafted and easy to care for, this arrangement includes overs a dozen types of succulents and makes a lovely centerpiece or outdoor accent!


Retail Value: $40


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

Selection of Farm Preserves From Newton Farm item
Selection of Farm Preserves From Newton Farm
$10

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


A selection of preserves from Newton Farms - locally grown, lovingly made, and full of Sonoma County charm!

  • 2025 organic tomato marinara sauce
  • 2025 organic apple sauce
  • 2025 organic blackberry jam
  • 2025 organic plum jam
  • Heirloom pumpkin
  • Lavender
  • Indian corn

Retail Value: $50


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

Two $20 Gift Cards to Osito Style in The Barlow item
Two $20 Gift Cards to Osito Style in The Barlow
$5

Starting bid

ABOUT THIS ITEM:


Embark on a culinary adventure with Osito Style’s menu, where each dish tells a story of innovation and tradition colliding harmoniously. From farm-fresh ingredients to imaginative fusions, savor a symphony of flavors that define the essence of California fusion cuisine. Located in vibrant community of The Barlow!


Learn more about Osito Style at https://ositostyletacos.com/


Retail Value: $40


How to redeem if you win:

Pick-up at the Community Center office located at 390 Morris St, Sebastopol.

