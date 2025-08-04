SCCM's Forty & Faithful Silent Auction

Hosted by
Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for up to SIX guests. Choose from a bespoke menu, and savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences.
-12 months to book, and 24 months from the event date to use.
-Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Super Bowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and NYE. Extensions are available on request.
Experience the magic of Disney in a chic family townhome in Reunion Resort. Offering an open-concept living plus three spacious bedrooms, access to resort amenities, including 10 resort pools, complimentary water park entry, resort shuttles, PGA golf, restaurants, tennis, and more. One one-day park pass per guest to either Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom included.
-12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel.
-Airfare not included.
-Premium Guest Services included for trip planning.
-Travel year-round with the exception of Spring Break, Springtime Surprise, July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC. Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and a gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors. Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva is just five minutes away.
-12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel.
-This home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.
-Airfare is not included.
-Premium Guest Services included for trip planning.
-Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st-14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
Carry sophistication wherever you go with this stunning duo. The black pebbled leather Large Tote Bag offers both style and practicality, perfect for work, travel, or everyday essentials.
The Rosso smooth leather extra-large Makeup Bag is paired with it, a sleek and spacious companion for your cosmetics, toiletries, or even as a bold clutch.
Together, they create a versatile set that blends fashion and function seamlessly.
Whether treating yourself or gifting someone special, this pair will make a statement.
Iconic, playful, and chic, the Marc Jacobs Snapshot Bag is a fashion statement all its own.
Crafted from premium leather with Marc Jacobs’ signature double-J hardware, this compact crossbody is the perfect balance of bold style and everyday function. Its structured silhouette and versatile strap make it easy to transition from day to night, while its distinctive design ensures you’ll stand out wherever you go.
Add a touch of designer luxury to your wardrobe with this coveted piece from Marc Jacobs’ collection.
The Seafoam Circle Crossbody offers a playful yet polished silhouette in a refreshing shade that adds a pop of color to any look; perfect for days when you want to stand out with style.
Complementing it is the Beluga Koala Sling Bag, a sleek and modern design crafted for comfort and ease, with a neutral tone that pairs seamlessly with any wardrobe.
Together, these two create the ultimate balance of bold and classic, making them an essential duo for any fashion lover’s collection.
Step into effortless style with the Honey Mini Crossbody Bag, a versatile essential that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Handcrafted from premium full-grain leather, this compact yet roomy bag offers timeless charm in a warm honey tone that grows more beautiful with age.
Perfectly sized to carry your essentials while keeping you hands-free, its adjustable strap and durable craftsmanship ensure it’s as practical as stylish. Whether you’re strolling through town, traveling light, or dressing up for an evening out, this crossbody will become your go-to companion.
