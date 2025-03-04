Science Coach Homeschool Co-Op Curriculum

Contains a license for one Co-Op Teacher and up to eight (8) students. A separate email address must be provided for each. The Teacher receives auto-grading information and has the ability to edit content. The license is good for one year from the date of purchase, or the requested activation date.
Contains a license for one Co-Op Teacher and up to eight (8) students. A separate email address must be provided for each. The Teacher receives auto-grading information and has the ability to edit content. The license is good for one year from the date of purchase, or the requested activation date.
Additional Student License
$75
This option allows the creation of additional student accounts in the course. If you have more than 8 students, we will contact you for their names and email addresses.
This option allows the creation of additional student accounts in the course. If you have more than 8 students, we will contact you for their names and email addresses.
Science Coach Homeschool - Optional Drop-in Support
$250
This option provides three hours of drop-in support from a certified and experienced Science Coach (teacher). Support is provided in a minimum of 15 minute increments and is provided by email, phone or Zoom conferencing.
This option provides three hours of drop-in support from a certified and experienced Science Coach (teacher). Support is provided in a minimum of 15 minute increments and is provided by email, phone or Zoom conferencing.
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