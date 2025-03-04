Science Coach Homeschool Co-Op Curriculum

Contains a license for one Co-Op Teacher and up to eight (8) students. A separate email address must be provided for each. The Teacher receives auto-grading information and has the ability to edit content. The license is good for one year from the date of purchase, or the requested activation date.

Contains a license for one Co-Op Teacher and up to eight (8) students. A separate email address must be provided for each. The Teacher receives auto-grading information and has the ability to edit content. The license is good for one year from the date of purchase, or the requested activation date.

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