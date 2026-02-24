South Charlotte Dog Rescue

Hosted by

South Charlotte Dog Rescue

About this event

SCDR Golf Classic Player Registration

1108 Firethorne Club Dr

Marvin, NC 28173, USA

Single Player
$250

Single players please indicate if you are playing with a particular foursome!

Note! Please enter $0 in the contribution line of the form before completing your purchase!

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please let us know if you have a team leader & list the names & email addresses of your players.

Note! Please enter $0 in the contribution line of the form before completing your purchase.

Single Mulligan
$5

Includes 1 mulligan for a single player.

Team Mulligans
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 1 mulligan per player in your foursome.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!