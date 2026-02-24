SCDR Golf Classic Player Registration

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About this event
Single players please indicate if you are playing with a particular foursome!
Note! Please enter $0 in the contribution line of the form before completing your purchase!
Please let us know if you have a team leader & list the names & email addresses of your players.
Note! Please enter $0 in the contribution line of the form before completing your purchase.
Includes 1 mulligan for a single player.
Includes 1 mulligan per player in your foursome.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!