Festival Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities

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About this event
Be part of the splashiest attraction at the festival! Your sponsorship highlights your business at this crowd-favorite game where fun (and a little soaking) of our Spring Creek Teachers and Staff keeps everyone laughing.
Get noticed at a high-energy activity zone packed with fun! This popular inflatable area draws a steady crowd of kids and families all event long.
Help bring smiles to every winner! Your support provides prizes for festival games, with your business recognized across multiple activity stations throughout the event.
Help make our Cake Walk extra sweet! We are seeking store-bought cakes, cupcakes, and other bakery treats to be used as prizes for this favorite festival game. Your donation brings smiles to our students and families while helping create a fun and memorable experience for everyone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!