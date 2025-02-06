Scene Study with Phil Gagliano

8 consecutive Wednesday evenings, March 19th – May 7th. Showcase on May 7th Classes and showcase: 6:30pm -9pm This class is designed for actors of all skill levels to practice and refine their performance skills by deeply analyzing and rehearsing scenes from plays and focusing on character development, subtext, and emotional nuance. Students will work with scene partners to present their prepared scenes for feedback from the instructor and classmates. Our class will essentially act as a “gym” for actors to hone their craft and technique in a supportive environment. In this class, students will learn how to break down a script and identify key elements like character objective, tactics, and subtext. They will develop techniques for creating a believable character through physical and emotional choices.

