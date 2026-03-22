Scentual Reserve Fragrance Bar

Take your scent beyond your skin. The Reserve Set™ pairs your custom 30 mL signature fragrance with a Road Reserve™ car perfume kit, so your signature scent moves with you wherever you go.

Choose your Road Reserve™ style: • Midnight Edition (Black Metal) • Walnut Edition (Natural Wood)

Includes: • 1 Custom 30 mL fragrance • 1 Road Reserve™ diffuser • 1 Signature fragrance oil (3 mL) • 4 replacement wicks

A combined value of $57–$60, bundled for $55. Because your scent should travel with you.