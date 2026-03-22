Scentual Reserve Fragrance Bar

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Discover your next signature scent with our handcrafted fragrance samples. Each fragrance is blended in small batches for a more intentional, elevated scent experience. Perfect for trying a new fragrance, layering scents, or taking a little luxury with you on the go. Includes: • Sample-sized luxury fragrance • Small-batch handcrafted scent • Curated or featured fragrance selection • Perfect for testing and layering
A custom fragrance experience in a perfectly portable size. Create your own signature scent or select from our curated fragrance collection and take it with you wherever you go. Each fragrance is handcrafted in small batches for a more intentional and elevated scent experience. Perfect for your purse, travel bag, date nights, layering, or everyday luxury on the go. Includes: • 10 mL luxury atomizer • Custom or curated fragrance selection • Hand-filled on site • Small-batch handcrafted fragrance • Travel-friendly size
A full fragrance experience in a beautifully branded 30ml bottle. Each bottle is filled with an SR House Reserve fragrance at Eau de Parfum concentration — enough for daily wear for weeks. Handcrafted, labeled with your chosen scent name, and finished to luxury standard.
A full fragrance experience in a beautifully branded 50ml bottle. Each bottle is filled with an SR House Reserve fragrance at Eau de Parfum concentration — enough for daily wear for weeks. Handcrafted, labeled with your chosen scent name, and finished to luxury standard. 10% of every purchase supports Mrs. B's Table, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the Inland Empire.
Luxury meets warmth with our Road Reserve™ Walnut Edition. Crafted with natural walnut wood, this refillable car perfume diffuser delivers a clean, elevated scent experience designed for those who appreciate timeless style. Each kit includes: • 1 Walnut vent clip diffuser • 1 Signature fragrance oil (3 mL) • 4 replacement wicks Reusable, refillable, and designed to keep your ride smelling unforgettable. Scent to go. Luxury on the move.
Bold, sleek, and modern. The Road Reserve™ Midnight Edition is our black metal refillable car perfume diffuser designed for everyday luxury. Minimal in look, powerful in scent, and easy to refresh. Each kit includes: • 1 Black metal vent clip diffuser • 1 Signature fragrance oil (3 mL) • 4 replacement wicks Built for the driver who likes clean style and strong presence. Scent to go. Luxury on the move.
Take your scent beyond your skin. The Reserve Set™ pairs your custom 30 mL signature fragrance with a Road Reserve™ car perfume kit, so your signature scent moves with you wherever you go.
Choose your Road Reserve™ style: • Midnight Edition (Black Metal) • Walnut Edition (Natural Wood)
Includes: • 1 Custom 30 mL fragrance • 1 Road Reserve™ diffuser • 1 Signature fragrance oil (3 mL) • 4 replacement wicks
A combined value of $57–$60, bundled for $55. Because your scent should travel with you.
Scentual Reserve Fragrance Bar Booking Deposit
This $500 non-refundable retainer secures your event date and will be applied toward your qualifying fragrance bar booking balance.
Deposit applies to bookings totaling $1,500 or more.
Remaining balance is due 14 days prior to the event date.
This listing is for an event booking deposit only and is not for the purchase of individual fragrance bottles.
MANDATORY when purchasing any fragrance that will be shipped.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!