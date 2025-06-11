SCES PTO Sponsorship

$10 2025-2026 PTO Membership Dues, 4 Social Media Shoutouts, Business Logo on Recognition Banner, Free Vendor Booth at SCES Fall Festival, 2 Free Children Wrist Bands at SCES Fall Festival, 4 SCHS Sport Event Tickets to 1 game, Recognition at SCES Family Bingo Night, and Partner In Education Certificate. *Contact name and email entered will be used to activate PTO membership and access sport event tickets on GO FAN APP.*

$10 2025-2026 PTO Membership Dues, 4 Social Media Shoutouts, Business Logo on Recognition Banner, Free Vendor Booth at SCES Fall Festival, 2 Free Children Wrist Bands at SCES Fall Festival, 4 SCHS Sport Event Tickets to 1 game, Recognition at SCES Family Bingo Night, and Partner In Education Certificate. *Contact name and email entered will be used to activate PTO membership and access sport event tickets on GO FAN APP.*

More details...