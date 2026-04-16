SCFRW Regents Membership

About the memberships
Valid until December 31
You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to pay online and become a Regent. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.
Valid until December 31
You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to pay online and become a Regent. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.
Valid until December 31
You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to pay online and become a Regent. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!