South Carolina Federation of Republican Women

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South Carolina Federation of Republican Women

About the memberships

SCFRW Regents Membership

Amethyst Regent Level
$500

Valid until December 31

You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to pay online and become a Regent. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.

Crescent Regent Level
$250

Valid until December 31

You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to pay online and become a Regent. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.

Palmetto Regent Level
$125

Valid until December 31

You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to pay online and become a Regent. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.

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