SCH Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Single Player - 18 Holes of Golf
Golf Cart
One Steak Dinner
One Chance to win door prize
Four Players - 18 Holes of Golf
Golf Cart
Four Steak Dinners
Four Chances to win door prize
Four Players - 18 Holes of Golf
Golf Cart
Four Steak Dinners
Four Chances to win door prize
Hole Sponsorship
Acknowledgement on our Social Media Platforms
Honorable mention during the event.
Single Player - 18 Holes of Golf
Golf Cart
One Steak Dinners
One Chance to win door prize
Hole Sponsorship
Acknowledgement on our Social Media Platforms
Hole Sponsorship
Acknowledgement on Social Media Platforms
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!