Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Hosted by

Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

About this event

SCH Annual Golf Tournament

85 Sampson Rd

Charlton, MA 01507, USA

Single Player
$150

Single Player - 18 Holes of Golf

Golf Cart

One Steak Dinner

One Chance to win door prize

Foursome
$600

Four Players - 18 Holes of Golf

Golf Cart

Four Steak Dinners

Four Chances to win door prize

Tourney Titan Sponsorship Package
$1,000

Four Players - 18 Holes of Golf

Golf Cart

Four Steak Dinners

Four Chances to win door prize

Hole Sponsorship

Acknowledgement on our Social Media Platforms

Honorable mention during the event.

Sole Proprietor Sponsorship Package
$500

Single Player - 18 Holes of Golf

Golf Cart

One Steak Dinners

One Chance to win door prize

Hole Sponsorship

Acknowledgement on our Social Media Platforms

Hole Sponsor
$150

Hole Sponsorship

Acknowledgement on Social Media Platforms

Add a donation for Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!