Schaumburg Oyanokai

Schaumburg Oyanokai's Silent Auction

622 Norwood Ln, Schaumburg, IL 60193, USA

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$10

Starting bid

Help run the school by being Principal for the Day!


Valued at Priceless


Donated by Mrs. Belt and Mrs. Patel

Earrings by Megu's Attic
$25

Starting bid

A pair of sterling silver pull through earrings.


Valued at $50.00


Donated by Megu's Attic

megusattic.com

Sky Zone VIP Passes (2)
$30

Starting bid

2 VIP Passes for Sky Zone Schaumburg IL. Each pass is valid for 90 minutes of jump.


Valued at $66.00


Donated by Sky Zone Schaumburg IL

580 E Golf Rd

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Schaumburg Boomers 2026 Ticket Vouchers (4)
$30

Starting bid

4 Schaumburg Boomers 2026 Ticket Vouchers.

These can be redeemed for 1 reserved ticket to any game during the 2026 season.


Valued at $64 ($16 each)


Donated by Schaumburg Boomers

#1 Elgin Symphony Orchestra Tickets (2)
$60

Starting bid

Valid for 2 seats to the same Classics concert date at Hemmens


Valued at $136


Donated by Elgin Symphony Orchestra

20 DuPage Ct

Elgin, IL 60120

elginsymphony.org

#2 Elgin Symphony Orchestra Tickets (2)
$60

Starting bid

Valid for 2 seats to the same Classics concert date at Hemmens


Valued at $136


Donated by Elgin Symphony Orchestra

20 DuPage Ct

Elgin, IL 60120

elginsymphony.org

Ravinia - 4 General Admission Tickets item
Ravinia - 4 General Admission Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Four complimentary general admission lawn tickets for a classical performance during the 2026 Ravinia Summer season. The approximate value of this donation is $60-$120, depending on the chosen performance.


The winner will later receive a list of select classical performances for which they may

redeem the attached certificate, subject to availability. The certificate is not valid for performances where the designated ticket type is sold-out or for performances not included on the provided list, regardless of featured artist or genre.


The certificate winner can email Ravinia’s Box Office at [email protected] after June 1, 2026 for the list of available concerts.


Valued at 120


Donated by Ravinia

418 Sheridan Rd

Highland Park, IL 60035

Field Museum - 4 General Admission Passes item
Field Museum - 4 General Admission Passes
$60

Starting bid

Certificate for 4 General Admission Passes to the Field Museum. Certificate will be emailed to winner.


Valued at $120


Donated by Field Museum

1400 S Lake Shore Dr. 

Chicago, IL 60605

Lou Malnati's $25 Gift Card item
Lou Malnati's $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Order online, on the app or in store with this $25 gift card.


Valued at $25


Donated by Lou Malnati's

tasteofchicago.com

Nezuko Kamado Figure item
Nezuko Kamado Figure
$10

Starting bid

From the figure line TOONIZE by FuRyu comes Nezuko Kamado! She is depicted in an adorable, cartoon-like style and is a great addition to any Demon Slayer collection!

  • Series: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
  • Manufacturer: FuRyu
  • Material: PVC, ABS
  • Size: Approx 4.92" inches tall

Valued at $24.99


Donated by Thunder Comics

1044 E Schaumburg Rd.

Streamwood, IL 60107

Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado Figure item
Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado Figure
$10

Starting bid

Bandai Spirits Ichibansho is proud to announce their newest release Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado(-Shake The Sword Burn Your Heart-)! This statue is expertly crafted and meticulously sculpted to look like Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado(-Shake The Sword Burn Your Heart-) from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Standing at approximately 2.56" tall, Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado(-Shake The Sword Burn Your Heart-) is seen in her popular pose.


Valued at $25.47 


Donated by Thunder Comics

1044 E Schaumburg Rd.

Streamwood, IL 60107

Goldfish Swim School - One Month of Lessons
$80

Starting bid

This voucher is good for 1 month of swim lessons and a waived membership fee.


Valued at $165.00


Donated by Goldfish Swim School

63 West Rand Road | Arlington Heights, IL 60004

o: 847.385.9400

www.goldfishswimschool.com

#1 PRP Wine Sampling Experience
$200

Starting bid

Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience for up to 12 people. This 90 minute session includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.


Valued at $415


Donated by PRP Wine International

[email protected]

847-640-1957

#2 PRP Wine Sampling Experience
$200

Starting bid

Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience for up to 12 people. This 90 minute session includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.


Valued at $415


Donated by PRP Wine International

[email protected]

847-640-1957

BLICK Art Materials - $100 Gift Card & Backpack item
BLICK Art Materials - $100 Gift Card & Backpack
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for BLICK Art Materials


Single-Strap Blick branded Port Authority Backpack


Valued at $127


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

Michael Harding Artists Watercolors - Set of 4
$30

Starting bid

Description: Set of 4

Color: Exploration

Format: Tube

Size: 15 ml (0.50 oz)

https://www.dickblick.com/items/michael-harding-artists-watercolor-set-of-4-exploration-15-ml/


Valued at $62.00


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

Finetec Artist Mica Watercolor item
Finetec Artist Mica Watercolor
$10

Starting bid

Description: Artists' Watercolor

Colors: Blue Silver and Golden Rose

Format: Pan

Size: Full Pan

https://www.dickblick.com/products/finetec-artist-mica-watercolors/


Valued at $20.20


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

Viviva Colorsheets - Set of 16 & Daniel Smith Watercolor Dot
$10

Starting bid

Vivivia Colorsheets:
Colors include Crimson, Deep Pink, Vermillion, Dusk Orange, Chrome Yellow, Golden Ochre, Burnt Sienna, Burnt Umber, Sap Green, Light Green, Veridian, Peacock Blue, Persian Blue, Magenta, and Slate Black.

https://www.dickblick.com/items/vivia-colorsheets-single-set-assorted-colors/


Daniel Smith Extra Fine Watercolor - Colors of Inspiration

18 dots which can be used by dampening your brush and dipping onto one of the paint blobs.


l'Aquarelle Sennelier Watercolor Sample Set

The 3 sample tubes contain

-578 Sennelier Yellow Light

-679 Quinacridone Red

-344 Cinereous Blue


Valued at $20.00


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

Niji Aquarelle Watercolor & Blending Crayon & Apron
$19

Starting bid

The Niji Aquarelle Watercolor Pan Set features 36 brilliant colors that dry to a matte finish. The watercolors are great for all skill levels — whether you're an artist, student, designer, or crafter, they'll suit all kinds of watercolor projects. The plastic lid can be used as a mixing palette.

https://www.dickblick.com/products/niji-aquarelle-watercolor-pan-set/


Niji Artist Blender Crayon is for mixed media & watercolor


The Golden Artists Colors Apron

  • Protected by ProDura stain release finish
  • Center divided patch pocket
  • Same color fabric ties
  • Ultra-durable 7.5 oz fabric
  • 65% Polyester/35% Cotton twill
  • 34L x 23W

Valued at $39.00


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

Acrylic
$20

Starting bid

Amsterdam Standard Series Acrylics - Set of 6, Assorted Colors, 20 ml Tubes

https://www.dickblick.com/items/amsterdam-standard-series-acrylics-set-of-6-colors-20-ml-tubes/


Amsterdam Expert Series Acrylics - 75 ml Tubes (4 Total)

-Quinacridone Rose Deep Opaque

-Titanium White

-Indigo

-Payne's Grey

https://www.dickblick.com/products/amsterdam-expert-series-acrylics/


Valued at $45.00


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

Acrylic Ink and Refillable Pen
$20

Starting bid

Montana Acrylic Marker Refill - 180ml Shock Black

https://www.dickblick.com/items/montana-acrylic-marker-refill-180-ml-shock-black-refill/


Montana Refillable Empty Marker - 0.7 mm Tip

https://www.dickblick.com/items/montana-refillable-empty-marker-07-mm-tip/


Amsterdam Acrylic Ink - Quinacridone Rose Light, 30 ml (3 pack)

https://www.dickblick.com/items/amsterdam-acrylic-ink-quinacridone-rose-light-30-ml/


Valued at $48.26


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/


3x3 Origami Paper and Bear Pencil Stand
$15

Starting bid

Yasutomo Pure Origami Paper - 3" x 3" Sheets, Assorted Colors, Pkg of 100

https://www.dickblick.com/items/yasutomo-pure-origami-papers-3-x-3-sheets-pkg-of-100/


PuniLabo Stand Up Pen Case - Bear

https://www.dickblick.com/items/punilabo-stand-up-pen-case-bear/


Valued at $29.16


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

Kikkerman Fun Pack
$18

Starting bid

The Big Coaster Showdown Coasters and Drinking Game

6.00


Kikkerland USB Hubman


Kikkerland 30 Year Anniversary Shopping Tote Bag


Kikkerland 8 pack of Stickers


Valued at $36.00


Donated by BLICK Art Materials

http://www.dickblick.com/

