Schaumburg Oyanokai's Silent Auction

Four complimentary general admission lawn tickets for a classical performance during the 2026 Ravinia Summer season. The approximate value of this donation is $60-$120, depending on the chosen performance.





The winner will later receive a list of select classical performances for which they may

redeem the attached certificate, subject to availability. The certificate is not valid for performances where the designated ticket type is sold-out or for performances not included on the provided list, regardless of featured artist or genre.





The certificate winner can email Ravinia’s Box Office at [email protected] after June 1, 2026 for the list of available concerts.





Valued at 120





Donated by Ravinia

418 Sheridan Rd

Highland Park, IL 60035