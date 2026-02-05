Schaumburg Oyanokai's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Help run the school by being Principal for the Day!
Valued at Priceless
Donated by Mrs. Belt and Mrs. Patel
Starting bid
A pair of sterling silver pull through earrings.
Valued at $50.00
Donated by Megu's Attic
megusattic.com
Starting bid
2 VIP Passes for Sky Zone Schaumburg IL. Each pass is valid for 90 minutes of jump.
Valued at $66.00
Donated by Sky Zone Schaumburg IL
580 E Golf Rd
Schaumburg, IL 60173
Starting bid
4 Schaumburg Boomers 2026 Ticket Vouchers.
These can be redeemed for 1 reserved ticket to any game during the 2026 season.
Valued at $64 ($16 each)
Donated by Schaumburg Boomers
Starting bid
Valid for 2 seats to the same Classics concert date at Hemmens
Valued at $136
Donated by Elgin Symphony Orchestra
20 DuPage Ct
Elgin, IL 60120
elginsymphony.org
Starting bid
Starting bid
Four complimentary general admission lawn tickets for a classical performance during the 2026 Ravinia Summer season. The approximate value of this donation is $60-$120, depending on the chosen performance.
The winner will later receive a list of select classical performances for which they may
redeem the attached certificate, subject to availability. The certificate is not valid for performances where the designated ticket type is sold-out or for performances not included on the provided list, regardless of featured artist or genre.
The certificate winner can email Ravinia’s Box Office at [email protected] after June 1, 2026 for the list of available concerts.
Valued at 120
Donated by Ravinia
418 Sheridan Rd
Highland Park, IL 60035
Starting bid
Certificate for 4 General Admission Passes to the Field Museum. Certificate will be emailed to winner.
Valued at $120
Donated by Field Museum
1400 S Lake Shore Dr.
Chicago, IL 60605
Starting bid
Order online, on the app or in store with this $25 gift card.
Valued at $25
Donated by Lou Malnati's
Starting bid
From the figure line TOONIZE by FuRyu comes Nezuko Kamado! She is depicted in an adorable, cartoon-like style and is a great addition to any Demon Slayer collection!
Valued at $24.99
Donated by Thunder Comics
1044 E Schaumburg Rd.
Streamwood, IL 60107
Starting bid
Bandai Spirits Ichibansho is proud to announce their newest release Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado(-Shake The Sword Burn Your Heart-)! This statue is expertly crafted and meticulously sculpted to look like Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado(-Shake The Sword Burn Your Heart-) from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Standing at approximately 2.56" tall, Became Smaller Nezuko Kamado(-Shake The Sword Burn Your Heart-) is seen in her popular pose.
Valued at $25.47
Donated by Thunder Comics
1044 E Schaumburg Rd.
Streamwood, IL 60107
Starting bid
This voucher is good for 1 month of swim lessons and a waived membership fee.
Valued at $165.00
Donated by Goldfish Swim School
63 West Rand Road | Arlington Heights, IL 60004
o: 847.385.9400
Starting bid
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience for up to 12 people. This 90 minute session includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.
Valued at $415
Donated by PRP Wine International
847-640-1957
Starting bid
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience for up to 12 people. This 90 minute session includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.
Valued at $415
Donated by PRP Wine International
847-640-1957
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card for BLICK Art Materials
Single-Strap Blick branded Port Authority Backpack
Valued at $127
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
Description: Set of 4
Color: Exploration
Format: Tube
Size: 15 ml (0.50 oz)
https://www.dickblick.com/items/michael-harding-artists-watercolor-set-of-4-exploration-15-ml/
Valued at $62.00
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
Description: Artists' Watercolor
Colors: Blue Silver and Golden Rose
Format: Pan
Size: Full Pan
https://www.dickblick.com/products/finetec-artist-mica-watercolors/
Valued at $20.20
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
Vivivia Colorsheets:
Colors include Crimson, Deep Pink, Vermillion, Dusk Orange, Chrome Yellow, Golden Ochre, Burnt Sienna, Burnt Umber, Sap Green, Light Green, Veridian, Peacock Blue, Persian Blue, Magenta, and Slate Black.
https://www.dickblick.com/items/vivia-colorsheets-single-set-assorted-colors/
Daniel Smith Extra Fine Watercolor - Colors of Inspiration
18 dots which can be used by dampening your brush and dipping onto one of the paint blobs.
l'Aquarelle Sennelier Watercolor Sample Set
The 3 sample tubes contain
-578 Sennelier Yellow Light
-679 Quinacridone Red
-344 Cinereous Blue
Valued at $20.00
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
The Niji Aquarelle Watercolor Pan Set features 36 brilliant colors that dry to a matte finish. The watercolors are great for all skill levels — whether you're an artist, student, designer, or crafter, they'll suit all kinds of watercolor projects. The plastic lid can be used as a mixing palette.
https://www.dickblick.com/products/niji-aquarelle-watercolor-pan-set/
Niji Artist Blender Crayon is for mixed media & watercolor
The Golden Artists Colors Apron
Valued at $39.00
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
Amsterdam Standard Series Acrylics - Set of 6, Assorted Colors, 20 ml Tubes
https://www.dickblick.com/items/amsterdam-standard-series-acrylics-set-of-6-colors-20-ml-tubes/
Amsterdam Expert Series Acrylics - 75 ml Tubes (4 Total)
-Quinacridone Rose Deep Opaque
-Titanium White
-Indigo
-Payne's Grey
https://www.dickblick.com/products/amsterdam-expert-series-acrylics/
Valued at $45.00
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
Montana Acrylic Marker Refill - 180ml Shock Black
https://www.dickblick.com/items/montana-acrylic-marker-refill-180-ml-shock-black-refill/
Montana Refillable Empty Marker - 0.7 mm Tip
https://www.dickblick.com/items/montana-refillable-empty-marker-07-mm-tip/
Amsterdam Acrylic Ink - Quinacridone Rose Light, 30 ml (3 pack)
https://www.dickblick.com/items/amsterdam-acrylic-ink-quinacridone-rose-light-30-ml/
Valued at $48.26
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
Yasutomo Pure Origami Paper - 3" x 3" Sheets, Assorted Colors, Pkg of 100
https://www.dickblick.com/items/yasutomo-pure-origami-papers-3-x-3-sheets-pkg-of-100/
PuniLabo Stand Up Pen Case - Bear
https://www.dickblick.com/items/punilabo-stand-up-pen-case-bear/
Valued at $29.16
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
Starting bid
The Big Coaster Showdown Coasters and Drinking Game
6.00
Kikkerland USB Hubman
Kikkerland 30 Year Anniversary Shopping Tote Bag
Kikkerland 8 pack of Stickers
Valued at $36.00
Donated by BLICK Art Materials
