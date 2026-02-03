SCHD Men's Camp

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Checking in Friday at Noon and checking out Saturday Noon. This ticket includes: Cabin, Dinner, and Breakfast
Enjoy the full program with access to all the main activities. Checking in Thursday noon, and checking out Saturday Noon. This ticket includes Meals for 3 meals on Friday, and Breakfast on Saturday AM.
Please note: No food will be served on Thursday
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!