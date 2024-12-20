IATTV1 Schedule Production

Video/Cinema - By The Hour
$100
$100 Per Hour (Editing & Cable Broadcast Included)
Full Day (Video/Cinema)
$1,000
(2 Hours FREE) 12 Hour Work Day Visual and Sound (Editing & Cable Broadcast Included) Crew
Half Day (Video/Cinema)
$500
(1 Hour FREE) 6 Hour Work Day Visual, Sound and Crew
Editing (Photo or Video)
$100
$100 Per Day (Audio & Sound)
Lighting (Photo or Video)
$100
$100 Per Day
Photography
$200
Photography Per Day (Full or Half) up to 8 Hours BTS Fashion Events etc.
