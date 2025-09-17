South Carolina Hunter Jumper Association Inc

South Carolina Hunter Jumper Association Inc

SCHJA Palmetto Medal Finals Horse Show

443 Cleveland School Rd

Camden, SC 29020, USA

Grand Champion Sponsor-SOLD OUT!!!🎉🎉🎉
$2,000
  • One (1) complimentary horse show stall for Palmetto Medal Finals
  • Option to reserve front row table at the 2025 SCHJA Awards Banquet
  • Choice of barn at the 2025 Palmetto Medal Finals
  • Up to Six (6) Pre-bedded stalls for the Palmetto Medal Finals show (using your pre-ordered bedding)
  • Private six (6) person VIP Table in the Pavilion with exclusive VIP stocked snack area on Saturday and Sunday during the show
  • One (1) Reserved VIP ringside camper spot (payment for the spot extra)
  • Gift certificate for a free show photo from official horse show photographer
  • Upgraded SCHJA Sponsorship gift bag
  • Individual signage/advertising at ring and in the Pavilion during the Palmetto Medal Finals show
  • Sponsorship recognition and announcements throughout the show and social media up to and throughout the show weekend
Champion Sponsor
$1,500
  • One (1) complimentary horse show stall for 2025 Palmetto Medal Finals
  • Choice of barn at the 2025 Palmetto Medal Finals
  • Up to Four (4) Pre-bedded stalls for the Palmetto Medal Finals show (using your pre-ordered bedding)
  • Gift certificate for horse show photo from official show photographer
  • Upgraded SCHJA Gift Bag
  • Individual signage/advertising at ring and in the Pavilion during the Palmetto Medal Finals show
  • Sponsorship recognition and announcements throughout the show and social media up to and throughout the show weekend
Blue Ribbon Sponsor
$750

Your sponsorship comes with a standard SCHJA Gift bag, a gift certificate for a horse show photo from official horse show photographer, adverting at ring and announcements, acknowledgement and promotions during the show weekend

Show Judge Sponsor
$550

Your sponsorship will help us host our show judges in style! This sponsorship comes with a Standard SCHJA Gift Bag and acknowledgment at the ring as well as social media acknowledgements leading up to and during the show.

Ribbon Sponsor
$350

This sponsorship will help us cover some of the costs associated with purchasing our show ribbons.


Comes with social media thank you and announcements during the weekend

Peppermint and Carrot Sponsor
$250

We don't want to forget our equine friends! Help us treat our horses and ponies at the ring with ringside peppermints and carrots.


Comes with social media thank you and announcements during the show weekend

Horse Show "Angel" Sponsor
$100

A way to help out the SCHJA with all of our expenses.


Comes with social media announcements and thank you announcements during the show

Bonham Oval (Main Ring) Division Sponsor
$250

Standard SCHJA gift bag; Group signage/advertising in Pavilion; Announcements, social media and promotions during the show

All Other Division Sponsors
$200

Group signage/advertising in the Pavilion; announcements, social media and promotions throughout the weekend

