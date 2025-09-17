SCHJA Palmetto Medal Finals Horse Show

Hosted by
Camden, SC 29020, USA
Your sponsorship comes with a standard SCHJA Gift bag, a gift certificate for a horse show photo from official horse show photographer, adverting at ring and announcements, acknowledgement and promotions during the show weekend
Your sponsorship will help us host our show judges in style! This sponsorship comes with a Standard SCHJA Gift Bag and acknowledgment at the ring as well as social media acknowledgements leading up to and during the show.
This sponsorship will help us cover some of the costs associated with purchasing our show ribbons.
Comes with social media thank you and announcements during the weekend
We don't want to forget our equine friends! Help us treat our horses and ponies at the ring with ringside peppermints and carrots.
Comes with social media thank you and announcements during the show weekend
A way to help out the SCHJA with all of our expenses.
Comes with social media announcements and thank you announcements during the show
Standard SCHJA gift bag; Group signage/advertising in Pavilion; Announcements, social media and promotions during the show
Group signage/advertising in the Pavilion; announcements, social media and promotions throughout the weekend
