Hosted by

Schmucker Middle School PTO

Schmucker Trivia Night Benefiting Riley Hospital for Children

Pick-up location

56045 Bittersweet Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545, USA

Set of Braces item
Set of Braces
$500

Starting bid

This certificate entitles the winner to one complete orthodontic case per patient valued up to $5,775.00. This certificate must be presented at the time of consultation or a new start appointment. The consultation/new start appointment must take place within one year of receiving this certificate. This certificate cannot be used in conjunction with insurance, HSA, or Invisalign.

8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip item
8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip
$800

Starting bid

A full expense paid Washington, D.C. trip from Hemisphere Travel valued at $1,350. This trip can be redeemed for a Schmucker student on either the 2027 or 2028 trip. This item is for one quad occupancy spot on the 8th grade trip.

IMAGE Skincare Regime item
IMAGE Skincare Regime
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Dermani Medspa, and valued at $260, this is a full skincare routine. includes full size moisturizing cream (1.7oz), clarifying salicylic gel cleanser (6 fl oz), facial cleanser (4 fl oz) and clarifying salicylic pads (60).

Month of Unlimited Classes at Jazzercise item
Month of Unlimited Classes at Jazzercise
$25

Starting bid

Get a great workout and have fun at the same time! This package, valued at $89, includes 1 month of unlimited classes at Jazzercise (3602 Grape Road), a toiletry bag and towel.

30 days Unlimited classes at Nirvana Yoga item
30 days Unlimited classes at Nirvana Yoga
$75

Starting bid

Experience yoga like no other at Nirvana Yoga (1214 E Univeristy Dr). Valued at $250, you will have a 30 day unlimited membership to this fantastic yoga studio.

Burn Bootcamp Package item
Burn Bootcamp Package
$75

Starting bid

Come workout in a supportive and positive environment! This package, valued at $250, includes a ONE month membership (new members only) with complimentary childwatch, the official BURN book and nutritional supplements. Burn Boot Camp of Granger is located at 51615 SR 23.

YETI Crossroads 36 Backpack item
YETI Crossroads 36 Backpack item
YETI Crossroads 36 Backpack item
YETI Crossroads 36 Backpack
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Buyers Market, this backpack has it all! Valued at $250, It’s clamshell opening allows for easy packing. Use daily for work or school or pack for a weekend get away. The water / abrasion -resistant nylon is perfect for long term use and to keep your bag looking new.

Knollwood Country Club Golf for 4 item
Knollwood Country Club Golf for 4
$100

Starting bid

You and 3 friends will hit the links at Granger’s own Knollwood Country Club. This package, valued at $250, is good for 18 holes for 4 guests, cart included.

SHARK Power Detect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum item
SHARK Power Detect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum item
SHARK Power Detect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Buyer‘s Market and valued at $500, this vacuum will change the way you clean! It cleans faster with forward and reverse debris pickup. It auto adjusts for optimal suction and it’s flexible design allows to clean around and under the smallest of spaces. It automatically empties and charges while on the dock so it’s ready to go when you are!

Royal Excursion 4 Hour Rental item
Royal Excursion 4 Hour Rental
$200

Starting bid

A 4-hour local minibus/SUV rental from Royal Excursion Valued at $600.

Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Drop-Off item
Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Drop-Off
$50

Starting bid

No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and drop off students from your family at a pre-determined door at 8:50 am.

Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Drop-Off item
Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Drop-Off
$50

Starting bid

No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and drop off students from your family at a pre-determined door at 8:50 am.

Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Pick Up item
Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Pick Up
$50

Starting bid

No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and pick up students from your family at a pre-determined door at 4:00 pm.

Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Pick Up item
Fast Pass- Schmucker Car Rider Pick Up
$50

Starting bid

No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and pick up students from your family at a pre-determined door at 4:00 pm.

The Ultimate Summer Fun Basket item
The Ultimate Summer Fun Basket
$40

Starting bid

Get ready for summer with everything you’ll need. This basket, valued at $150, includes - 38qt Igloo Cooler - (2) oversized Beach towels. - Nalgene Water Bottle - Water Football - 4 pack stemless Wine glasses -paper plates / napkins -Water balloons snack tray with lid. - bug spray (2) pickleball paddles / balls -$20 gift card to Paddy Shack - a Beach Bag. This basket is donated by the Schmucker PTO

SB CUBS Box Tickets for 4 item
SB CUBS Box Tickets for 4
$25

Starting bid

This prize, valued at $125, includes 4 box seats to a South Bend Cubs game of your choice. Go Cubs!

Michiana Sports Cards Basket item
Michiana Sports Cards Basket item
Michiana Sports Cards Basket item
Michiana Sports Cards Basket
$75

Starting bid

This basket includes t-shirts, $20 gift card to Michiana Sports Cards, Donnie Shell autographed mini helmet, Topps Collector Box, Pokemon Surging Sparks Elite Trainers Box, Pikachu Binder, Disney Lorcana Collector Box, Charizard Funko Pop, Pokemon Mewtwo Battle Deck Box, Universus Ninja Turtle Starter Deck, various sports blaster boxes

First Source Bank Performance Center- 2 Month Membership item
First Source Bank Performance Center- 2 Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

This certificate is good for a 2-month individual premium membership at the First Source Bank Performance Center valued at $200.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!