Schmucker Trivia Night Benefiting Riley Hospital for Children

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This certificate entitles the winner to one complete orthodontic case per patient valued up to $5,775.00. This certificate must be presented at the time of consultation or a new start appointment. The consultation/new start appointment must take place within one year of receiving this certificate. This certificate cannot be used in conjunction with insurance, HSA, or Invisalign.
Starting bid
A full expense paid Washington, D.C. trip from Hemisphere Travel valued at $1,350. This trip can be redeemed for a Schmucker student on either the 2027 or 2028 trip. This item is for one quad occupancy spot on the 8th grade trip.
Starting bid
Donated by Dermani Medspa, and valued at $260, this is a full skincare routine. includes full size moisturizing cream (1.7oz), clarifying salicylic gel cleanser (6 fl oz), facial cleanser (4 fl oz) and clarifying salicylic pads (60).
Starting bid
Get a great workout and have fun at the same time! This package, valued at $89, includes 1 month of unlimited classes at Jazzercise (3602 Grape Road), a toiletry bag and towel.
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Experience yoga like no other at Nirvana Yoga (1214 E Univeristy Dr). Valued at $250, you will have a 30 day unlimited membership to this fantastic yoga studio.
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Come workout in a supportive and positive environment! This package, valued at $250, includes a ONE month membership (new members only) with complimentary childwatch, the official BURN book and nutritional supplements. Burn Boot Camp of Granger is located at 51615 SR 23.
Starting bid
Donated by Buyers Market, this backpack has it all! Valued at $250, It’s clamshell opening allows for easy packing. Use daily for work or school or pack for a weekend get away. The water / abrasion -resistant nylon is perfect for long term use and to keep your bag looking new.
Starting bid
You and 3 friends will hit the links at Granger’s own Knollwood Country Club. This package, valued at $250, is good for 18 holes for 4 guests, cart included.
Starting bid
Donated by Buyer‘s Market and valued at $500, this vacuum will change the way you clean! It cleans faster with forward and reverse debris pickup. It auto adjusts for optimal suction and it’s flexible design allows to clean around and under the smallest of spaces. It automatically empties and charges while on the dock so it’s ready to go when you are!
Starting bid
A 4-hour local minibus/SUV rental from Royal Excursion Valued at $600.
Starting bid
No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and drop off students from your family at a pre-determined door at 8:50 am.
Starting bid
No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and drop off students from your family at a pre-determined door at 8:50 am.
Starting bid
No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and pick up students from your family at a pre-determined door at 4:00 pm.
Starting bid
No more waiting in the car rider line! This fast pass allows you to avoid the car rider line at Schmucker and pick up students from your family at a pre-determined door at 4:00 pm.
Starting bid
Get ready for summer with everything you’ll need. This basket, valued at $150, includes - 38qt Igloo Cooler - (2) oversized Beach towels. - Nalgene Water Bottle - Water Football - 4 pack stemless Wine glasses -paper plates / napkins -Water balloons snack tray with lid. - bug spray (2) pickleball paddles / balls -$20 gift card to Paddy Shack - a Beach Bag. This basket is donated by the Schmucker PTO
Starting bid
This prize, valued at $125, includes 4 box seats to a South Bend Cubs game of your choice. Go Cubs!
Starting bid
This basket includes t-shirts, $20 gift card to Michiana Sports Cards, Donnie Shell autographed mini helmet, Topps Collector Box, Pokemon Surging Sparks Elite Trainers Box, Pikachu Binder, Disney Lorcana Collector Box, Charizard Funko Pop, Pokemon Mewtwo Battle Deck Box, Universus Ninja Turtle Starter Deck, various sports blaster boxes
Starting bid
This certificate is good for a 2-month individual premium membership at the First Source Bank Performance Center valued at $200.
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