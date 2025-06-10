Schoenstatt Family Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
If you choose to pay the deposit only, the remaining balance is due upon arrival. Please indicate in the comments if you plan to lodge in the retreat center or camp on the property.
Includes lodging in the retreat center on Friday and Saturday night and meals from Saturday breakfast through Sunday breakfast. (Included $30 for Retreat Team expenses.)
Includes lunch and supper on Saturday. No overnight stay. ($30 included for the Retreat Team)
Donations are appreciated to help cover the expenses of the retreat and to help with scholarships. (No need to answer the following questions.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!