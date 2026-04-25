Schoenstatt Single Women’s Retreat

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Required by all attendees. Secures your spot and room and helps pay for the use of the center, supplies and travel expenses for the Schoenstatt Sister leading the workshop. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.
Attending retreat with no room accommodations for the weekend. Fee does include all 6 meals.
In addition you need to pay the registration fee of $ 30. Total cost is $120. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.
Includes single room with bath and all meals. In addition you need to pay the registration fee of $ 30. Total cost i s$220. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.
Fee includes Room accommodations for double occupancy and 6 meals for the weekend. In addition you need to pay the registration fee of $ 30. Total cost is $190. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.
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