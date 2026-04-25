Schoenstatt Family Texas

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Schoenstatt Family Texas

About this event

Schoenstatt Single Women’s Retreat

134 Front St

Rockport, TX 78382, USA

Non-refundable Registration Fee
$30

Required by all attendees. Secures your spot and room and helps pay for the use of the center, supplies and travel expenses for the Schoenstatt Sister leading the workshop. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.

Commuter Fee
$90

Attending retreat with no room accommodations for the weekend. Fee does include all 6 meals.

In addition you need to pay the registration fee of $ 30. Total cost is $120. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.

Single Room with Bath
$190

Includes single room with bath and all meals. In addition you need to pay the registration fee of $ 30. Total cost i s$220. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.

Double Room with Bath
$160

Fee includes Room accommodations for double occupancy and 6 meals for the weekend. In addition you need to pay the registration fee of $ 30. Total cost is $190. Please make sure to avoid paying extra to Zeffy by scrolling down to other.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!